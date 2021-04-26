Barons knock off Warriors, 9-3

The Buckeye Valley baseball team scored at least one run in six of its seven trips to the plate en route to a 9-3 non-league win over host Worthington Christian Monday night.

The Barons, one of the top Division II teams in the area according to the most recent Central District coaches’ poll, built a 6-0 lead thanks to a two-run fifth inning. The Warriors, the top D-III team in the latest poll, plated three in the bottom half to slice the deficit in half, but BV scored another three in the seventh to seal the deal.

Mason Kurtz, Gianni Passarelli, Jaxson Stried and Michael Franckhauser had two hits apiece while Fletcher Holquist earned the complete-game win on the mound, allowing three runs, all unearned, on five hits while striking out seven and walking one.

Big Walnut 11, Franklin Heights 1, 5 inn.

The Golden Eagles used a pair of big innings, plating three in the first and five more in the fifth to put the finishing touches on a lopsided win over the visiting Golden Falcons Monday night in Sunbury.

Cam Drake collected a game-best three hits to go with three runs and an RBI while Brady Hershberger, Drew Gaskins, and Zach Willouhby-Neal finished with two hits apiece.

Ethan Benjamin, Drew Beckner, Frank Tackett and Drake were dominant on the mound, combining to fire a no-hitter with an unearned run in the fifth inning the only blemish.

Olentangy Orange 5, Hilliard Bradley 4

Cole Cahill chased Matthew Wolfe home with an RBI single to break a 4-all tie in the top of the seventh and Jacob Tabor struck out the side in the bottom half to lift the Pioneers to a league win over the host Jaguars Monday night in Hilliard.

Cahill, Caden Konczak and Austin Knupp had two hits apiece to lead the Orange offense while Tabor earned the win with 2.2 hitless innings of relief. He struck out six of the nine batters he faced.

Marysville 2, Olentangy Berlin 0

Mitch Herbst allowed just two runs on two hits over the course of six strong innings of work, but the Bears couldn’t get anything going from the plate as the visiting Monarchs escaped with a win Monday night in Delaware.

Berlin finished with four hits, two singles — both off the bat of Matt Barreca — and doubles by Daniel Gladden and Mac Moore.

Worthington Kilbourne 14, Delaware Hayes 10

The Pacers put together one of their best outings of the season from the plate, but had trouble slowing down the visiting Wolves on the way to a league loss Monday night in Delaware.

Austin Dowell led Hayes with a pair of hits and three RBI. Nick Wildman and Bryden Decaminada also had two hits apiece, with Wildman scoring a team-best three runs in the setback.

Olentangy 8, Dublin Jerome 2

The Braves used a five-run fourth to break a scoreless tie and roll to a win over the visiting Celtics Monday night in Lewis Center.

Tommy Chilicki led the way with three hits and a couple runs scored while Jace Middleton and Kaden Doup had two RBI apiece.

Middleton also earned the win on the mound, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out six and walking five in four innings of work.

Olentangy Liberty 11, Hilliard Davidson 5

Dom Magistrale homered, Connor Bourn was 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI and Brian Yamokoski had two hits, two runs and two RBI to lead the Patriots to a league win over the visiting Wildcats Monday night in Powell.

Liberty set the tone with an eight-run first and never looked back.

Joe Tootle notched the win on the mound, allowing four runs on four hits while striking out six and walking one in 3.1 innings.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/04/web1_delgazette-3.jpg