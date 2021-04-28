Patriots double up Shamrocks, 6-3

The Olentangy Liberty softball team led from start to finish, using a pair of first-inning runs to take control on the way to a 6-3 OCC-Central Division win over host Dublin Coffman Wednesday night.

The Patriots plated another run in the third and two more in the fifth to jump out to a 5-0 lead before the Shamrocks answered with two in bottom of the fifth to keep things interesting.

Coffman scored again in the sixth to get within two, but Liberty added an insurance run in the seventh to smooth out the scoring summary.

Dani Schoenly and Ashley Chevalier led the Patriots at the plate. Schoenly finished 3-for-4 with two runs while Chevalier had a home run to go with three runs and two RBI.

Lindsey Leeds got the win in the circle, allowing three runs, one earned, on four hits while striking out 12 and walking just two.

Olentangy Berlin 16, Olentangy 6, 6 inn.

Payton Caldwell homered, Remy Camp had three hits, two runs and three RBI and Allie Burkhart had two hits, three runs and three knocked in as the Bears rolled to a league win over the host Braves Wednesday night in Lewis Center.

Berlin used a seven-run second to break things open.

Brynn Kibler and Gabriella Ross led the Olentangy offense with two hits each.

Big Walnut 11, Franklin Heights 1, 6 inn.

Arielle Brown had four hits, three runs and two RBI and Cassidy Joseph, Jordan Walters and Janel Hayes had three hits apiece as the Golden Eagles rolled past the visiting Golden Falcons Wednesday in Sunbury.

Abigail Weiss was the winner in the circle, allowing an unearned run on four hits while striking out six.

BASEBALL

Mitch Herbst had a career day at the plate, finishing 3-for-3 with a grand slam, three runs and nine RBI to lead Olentangy Berlin to a 17-2, five-inning league win over host Marysville Wednesday night.

The Bears plated five runs in the first inning, four more in the second and six in the third thanks in part to Herbst’s blast. They added one in the fourth and another in the fifth to put the finishing touches on the win.

Jake Kinkead backed Herbst with three hits and three runs and Matt Barreca finished a perfect 4-for-4 with four runs.

Daniel Gladden earned the win on the mound, allowing two runs on one hit while striking out three and walking two in three innings of action.

Olentangy Liberty 3, Hilliard Davidson 2

Michael Tuttle plated Joey Dierker with an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie and lift the Patriots to a league win over the host Wildcats Wednesday night in Hilliard.

Dom Magistrale and Connor Bourn also knocked in runs while Anderson Gomez earned the win on the mound with two scoreless innings of relief.

BOYS TENNIS

Delaware Hayes picked up its second sweep in as many days, this time dropping host Pleasant 5-0 in non-league action Wednesday night.

Ryder Kardas had to rally for his win at first singles. After dropping the first set, 1-6, he came back to win the second 6-2 before flipping a 2-5 deficit into a 7-5 win in the third to seal the comeback.

Other Pacer winners included Gabe Fogle (6-1, 6-4 at second singles), Grant Lamar (6-1, 6-0 at third singles), Lucas NogueiraBalaniuc and Ben Dabe (6-4, 6-1 at first doubles) and the duo of Joe Molina and Josh Koch (6-3, 6-1 at second doubles).

Also: New Albany 4, Olentangy Orange 1; Olentangy; Olentangy Liberty 3, Olentangy 2; Big Walnut 5, Buckeye Valley 0.

