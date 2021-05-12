Slayton lifts Pacers to walk-off win

Thirty-second seeded Licking Heights didn’t make things easy, but Kamilla Slayton’s three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh helped sixth-seeded Delaware Hayes do exactly what it set out to prior to Wednesday’s Division I sectional final in Delaware: survive and advance.

With the game knotted at five, Lauren Tompkins singled to start the seventh before Myaih Cloud reached on an error. Slayton took care of the rest, parking the first pitch she saw over the center field fence to help the Pacers earn the 8-5 walk-off win.

It was the only hit of the day for Slayton, but it was big one. Other Hayes standouts included Tompkins, who had three hits, two runs and an RBI; Cloud, who was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI; and Olivia Nelson, who finished 2-for-2 with a run and two knocked in.

Maddie Kiss earned the complete-game win in the circle, allowing five runs on nine hits while striking out four.

Next up, Hayes will host Newark in Monday’s district semifinal. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.

Westerville South 9, Olentangy 6

The 14th-seeded Wildcats scored four runs in each of the first two innings on the way to a Division I sectional final win over the 33rd-seeded Braves Wednesday night in Westerville.

Olentangy battled back, using a three-run fifth to close the gap to three, but couldn’t get any closer.

Jaelyn Peterson, MacKenzie Condon, Caleigh Peterson, Gabriella Ross and Jaycee Feeney finished with two hits apiece to lead the Braves, who outhit the Wildcats 12-7 despite the setback.

Upper Arlington 12, Olentangy Orange 2, 6 inn.

The seventh-seeded Golden Bears scored all six times they went to the plate on the way to a Division I sectional final win over the 22nd-seeded Pioneers Wednesday night in Upper Arlington.

The biggest blow came in the fifth. After Orange scored in the fourth and the fifth to make it a four-run game, UA answered with four in the bottom of the fifth to take control for good.

Caroline Langmeyer finished with a game-best five RBI for the Bears while Riley Jestadt and Morgan Powell had two hits apiece for the Pioneers.

Also: Dublin Scioto 7, Big Walnut 0.

BASEBALL

Marysville 3, Olentangy Berlin 1; Buckeye Valley 8, Bloom-Carroll 1; Delaware Hayes 15, Franklin Heights 1; Olentangy Orange 3, Hilliard Bradley 0; Olentangy 7, Dublin Jerome 4.

BOYS TENNIS

Delaware Hayes 5, Mount Vernon 0; Marysville 3, Big Walnut 2.

BOYS LACROSSE

Olentangy Liberty 6, Worthington Kilbourne 4.

