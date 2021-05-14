BV girls win MSL-Ohio title

The Buckeye Valley girls track and field team doesn’t have a long history in the Mid-State League, but, thanks to a strong showing at Wednesday and Friday’s MSL-Ohio Championships at Whitehall-Yearling, it certainly has a successful one.

The Barons won their first conference crown since joining the league a couple years ago, collecting 165.33 points thanks to a strong all-around showing which included wins in three individual track events, one field event and two relays.

On the track, BV’s individual winners included Grace Daily in the 100-meter dash (13.07 seconds), Jia Radloff in the 200 (26.74 seconds) and Carlie Osborne in the 400 (1:00.11). In the field, Chloe Gibson took top honors in the long jump (15-06.75) to pad the Barons’ point total.

As for the relays, Radloff, Daily, Avery Meier and Gibson teamed up to win the 4×100 in 51 seconds while Meier, Ashley Beatty, Radloff and Osborne picked up first-place points in the 4×400 with an effort of 4:07.12.

Chloe Dawson also had a strong showing in the distance races, finishing second in the 1,600 and 3,200 with respective times of 5:16.18 and 11:33.71 while Jordan Kelleher nabbed runner-up honors in the long jump with a leap of 15-04 and Kiana Draper finished second in the pole vault by clearing 6-06.

Bexley nabbed runner-up honors with 129.33 points while Columbus School for Girls smoothed out the top three with 106. Grandview Heights (74), Columbus Academy (68), Worthington Christian (56), Wellington (26.33) and Whitehall-Yearling (14) were also in action.

On the boys’ side, Grandview took the team title with 176 points while Bexley and Whitehall-Yearling smoothed out the top three with respective totals of 109 and 105. Other team scores included Columbus Academy (65), Buckeye Valley (56), Worthington Christian (51) and Wellington (6).

The Barons didn’t grab any individual championships, but did earn top-three showings in a handful of events. Ethan Browning finished second in the 110 hurdles (16.37 seconds) and third in the 300 hurdles (41.93 seconds) and Liam George was third in the 3,200 (10:35.48) and pole vault (9-06).

GIRLS LACROSSE

Worthington Kilbourne 11, Big Walnut 4; Olentangy Liberty 18, Columbus Academy 9.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/05/web1_delgazette-6.jpg