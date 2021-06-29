OHSAA announces football regions for 2021 season

Tuesday, Sept. 14 — First weekly computer points released (every Tuesday after Week 4)

Sunday, Aug. 1 — First day of official coaching permitted

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the football region assignments for the upcoming 2021 season on Tuesday … and they’ll look an awful lot like the ones from 2020.

Identical, in fact.

Delaware Hayes and Olentangy Liberty will compete in Division I, Region 2; Olentangy Orange in Division I, Region 3; Big Walnut, Olentangy and Olentangy Berlin in Division II, Region 7; and Buckeye Valley in Division III, Region 11.

The 10-week regular-season begins the week of Aug. 16, with the top 16 schools in each region qualifying for the playoffs that begin Oct. 29-30.

As previously announced, schools’ divisional assignments for the upcoming 2021-22 school year will remain the same as the 2020-21 school year in all sports.

In all sports, coaches have an unlimited number of days from June 1 through July 31 to conduct voluntary conditioning, strength training and instructional opportunities. In football, helmets may be worn during summer voluntary sessions.

Also in football, there is a mandatory five-day acclimatization period for all student-athletes prior to contact. Two of those days can be completed in July so that shoulder pads can be worn on the first day of practice Aug. 1.

Top 16 schools in each region will qualify for playoffs beginning Oct. 29-30

Gazette Staff