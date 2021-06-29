OHSAA announces football regions for 2021 season

2021 OHSAA Football Calendar
Sunday, Aug. 1 — First day of official coaching permitted
Aug. 6-14 — Scrimmage dates
Monday, Aug. 16 — Regular-season begins (first Friday is Aug. 20)
Tuesday, Sept. 14 — First weekly computer points released (every Tuesday after Week 4)
Saturday, Oct. 23 — Regular-season ends
Sunday, Oct. 24 — Final computer points and playoff qualifiers announced
Fri./Sat., Oct. 29-30 — Regional playoffs first round
Fri./Sat., Nov. 5-6 — Regional quarterfinals
Fri./Sat., Nov. 12-13 — Regional semifinals
Fri./Sat., Nov. 19-20 — Regional finals
Fri./Sat., Nov. 26-27 — State Semifinals
Thurs./Fri./Sat., Dec. 2-4 — State Championships in Canton
The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the football region assignments for the upcoming 2021 season on Tuesday … and they’ll look an awful lot like the ones from 2020.
Identical, in fact.
Delaware Hayes and Olentangy Liberty will compete in Division I, Region 2; Olentangy Orange in Division I, Region 3; Big Walnut, Olentangy and Olentangy Berlin in Division II, Region 7; and Buckeye Valley in Division III, Region 11.
The 10-week regular-season begins the week of Aug. 16, with the top 16 schools in each region qualifying for the playoffs that begin Oct. 29-30.
As previously announced, schools’ divisional assignments for the upcoming 2021-22 school year will remain the same as the 2020-21 school year in all sports.
In all sports, coaches have an unlimited number of days from June 1 through July 31 to conduct voluntary conditioning, strength training and instructional opportunities. In football, helmets may be worn during summer voluntary sessions.
Also in football, there is a mandatory five-day acclimatization period for all student-athletes prior to contact. Two of those days can be completed in July so that shoulder pads can be worn on the first day of practice Aug. 1.