Patriots show off depth in season opener

The Olentangy Liberty boys golf team showed off its depth, placing two teams in the top five, while Olentangy Orange and Delaware Hayes nabbed top-10 finishes of their own at Thursday’s season opening Thomas Worthington Preview at Delaware Golf Club.

The Patriots’ B team — Carson Meyer, Noah Wingart, Max Williams, Ryan Riddle and Noah Mulford — combined to finish third with a 309. Meyer led the way with a 73. Wingart and Mulford also finished in the 70s, closing with respective rounds of 75 and 79.

Liberty’s A team, meanwhile, was almost as good as Nick Dickens, Jack O’Donnell, Ben Armbruster, Carter Rutherford and Ethan McGarvey teamed up to post a 312 — a mark good enough for fifth overall.

McGarvey led the Patriots with a 71 while Rutherford carded a 79.

Orange was seventh with a 323 while Hayes finished ninth with a 328.

Brendan Cabungcal (73) led the Pioneers while Luke Johnson (79), Mitch Purdue (83) and Max Garske (88) smoothed out their top four. The Pacers got a boost from Colin Bibler (73) while Brady Gazarek (82), Mark Sulek (83) and Ryan Moody (90) also contributed.

Olentangy was also in action, finishing 13th with a team total of 346.

Tyler Phillips had a team-best 79 to lead the Braves.

St. Charles took top team honors with a combined 300 while the Cardinals’ Brandon Nowery nabbed medalist honors with a 67.

Pickerington Central Invitational

Olentangy Berlin finished eighth with a 320 while Big Walnut closed 15th with a 336 at Thursday’s Pickerington Central Invitational at Turnberry.

The Bears’ Brady Casto led Delaware County golfers with a 71 — a mark good enough for third among individuals.

Pickerington North took top honors with a 291 while Pickerington North’s Carson Bellish was medalist with a 65.

