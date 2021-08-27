Ferguson named Ohio Wesleyan women’s soccer coach

Pat Ferguson, head women’s soccer coach at Wright State University, has been named head coach of the women’s soccer team at Ohio Wesleyan University, it was announced by athletics director Doug Zipp.

“I’d like to thank Doug Zipp and the search committee for extending this opportunity,” Ferguson said. “I’m looking forward to meeting the team, building on the framework of the previous coaching staff, and returning Ohio Wesleyan to a championship-level program.”

“I’m really excited to have Pat lead our women’s soccer program,” Zipp said. “His accomplishments as a head coach bring immediate credibility to our program, and he understands the Division III philosophy, the role of the student-athlete at a small, private liberal arts institution, and the importance of being involved in the university community both as a coach and as a team.”

Ferguson served as head coach at Wright State from 2005-21. During his 16 seasons, the Raiders compiled a record of 148-114-34 (.557), reaching the finals of the Horizon League tournament 3 times and the semifinals 9 times. Ferguson was a 2-time pick as Horizon League Coach of the Year. His teams set school records for consecutive wins and wins in a season. The Raiders also succeeded in the classroom under Ferguson, receiving United Soccer Coaches team academic awards from 2005-21.

Prior to Wright State, Ferguson was head coach at Campbell (N.C.) University from 2000-04, guiding the Camels to the Atlantic Sun Conference title and their first-ever NCAA Division I tournament berth in 2004. In 2001, Campbell was the most improved team in the nation in Division I, improving from a 4-12-1 record in 2000 to 13-6-0 the following year. Ferguson was twice selected Atlantic Sun Coach of the Year.

In 1999, Ferguson was head coach at Mount Union College, where he doubled the Purple Raiders’ win total of the previous season.

Ferguson made his collegiate head coaching debut at Malone College as the Pioneers’ first head coach in 1997. He led the team to an 11-7-1 record and a regional ranking during its first year of varsity competition.

He also has been head coach and director of player development for the Ohio Soccer Galaxies Club since 2005, winning Ohio South Youth Coach of the Year and regional Coach of the Year honors in 2012. He holds a US Soccer “B” coaching license and a Premier Diploma from United Soccer Coaches.

Ferguson is a 1994 graduate of Malone, majoring in religious studies. He played soccer at Malone, earning All-NCCAA East Region honors twice and NAIA honorable mention all-region recognition once. Ferguson continued his education with a master of education degree in curriculum design from Malone in 2004.

He is a native of Strongsville, Ohio.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/08/web1_owu.jpg

Gazette Staff

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.