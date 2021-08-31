Olentangy pulls away late, beats Orange

The Olentangy boys soccer team finished with a flourish, scoring two goals in the final 4:05 of the game to pull away for a 4-1 non-league win over host Olentangy Orange Tuesday night in Lewis Center.

The Pioneers’ Sky Sei found the back of the net to make it a 2-1 game with 20 minutes to play, but the Braves poured it on late.

Four different players — Bennett Pinkerton, John Kibat, Danny Leeper and Michael Zenios — collected the Olentangy goals while Leeper, Zenios, Ean Encarnacion and Scott Switz finished with assists in the win.

Tommy Chilicki and Liam McClen shared time in the Braves’ goal, combining for nine saves.

Also: Dublin Jerome 1, Olentangy Liberty 0.

GIRLS GOLF

Delaware Hayes’ Hayley Dye and Olentangy Berlin’s Reagan Clifton led their respective teams at the second OCC-Cardinal match of the season Tuesday afternoon at New Albany Links.

Dye shot 36s on the front and back nine on her way to a 72 — a mark good enough for second among individuals. Lauren Girouard (95), Lainie Rafey (97) and Isabel Crissinger (104) also chipped in for the Pacers, who finished third with a team total of 368.

Clifton, meanwhile, finished with an 86 to lead the Bears, who closed fourth as a team with a combined 409. Other Berlin scorers included Michele Starner (98), Carrie Barnett (112) and Izzy Borgstrom (113).

Dublin Jerome, led by medalist Audrey Ryu’s 66, won the event with a 307.

OCC-Capital

Danielle Maynard led Big Walnut during the second league match of the season, firing a 97 Tuesday afternoon at Blacklick Woods.

The Golden Eagles shot a 432 as a team to finish fifth overall. Other BW contributors included Lexie Henry (108), Atalie Klingeusmith (113) and Emmy Doty (114).

GIRLS SOCCER

Jazlyn Brooker scored off a feed from Chloe Brecht to help the Olentangy Liberty girls soccer team salvage a 1-1 draw against host Jerome Tuesday night in Dublin.

Also: Olentangy 1, Olentangy Orange 1.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Olentangy Berlin def. Newark 25-20, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19.

Olentangy Orange’s Kai Kwak and Olentangy’s Bennett Pinkerton (8) battle for possession during the first half of Tuesday’s non-league showdown in Lewis Center. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/08/web1_oo19ol8-2.jpg Olentangy Orange’s Kai Kwak and Olentangy’s Bennett Pinkerton (8) battle for possession during the first half of Tuesday’s non-league showdown in Lewis Center. Ben Stroup | The Gazette