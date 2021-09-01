Eagles edge Pacers on 5th-man score

Delaware Hayes’ Brady Gazarek earned medalist honors with a 73 and Big Walnut took the top spot in the team standings with a 319, edging the Pacers on a fifth-man score to highlight the third OCC-Capital match of the season Wednesday at Apple Valley.

Ryan Tripp led the Golden Eagles with a 76 — a mark good enough for third among individuals.

Other BW scorers included Colin McKee (80), Tyler Goetzman (80), Corbin Borchers (83) and Mason Rush (97).

The Pacers, who had to settle for second after winning each of the first two league matches of the season, got top-five showings from Colin Bibler (76) and Mark Sulek (78) while Ryan Moody (92) and Parker Steffanni (100) also factored into the scoring.

Dublin Scioto finished with a 330 to smooth out the top three.

OCC-Central

Olentangy Liberty picked up a win in the second to last league match of the season, firing a 307 Wednesday afternoon at Darby Creek.

The Patriots were powered by Ethan McGarvey and Noah Wingart, who tied for third with 74s; Nick Dickens, who had a 77; and Jack O’Donnell, who finished with an 82.

Olentangy Orange, led by Luke Johnson’s 71, finished third with a combined 319. Other Pioneer scorers included Brendan Cabungcal (77), Mitch Purdue (78) and Ryan Ruggieri (93).

GIRLS GOLF

The Olentangy Liberty girls golf team continues to cruise in league play, improving to 15-0 after winning Wednesday’s OCC-Buckeye match at Raymond Memorial.

The Patriots, who got a medal-winning 74 from Taya Buxton, finished with a team total of 334 to take top honors. Other Liberty scorers included Dakota Riley and Olivia Aronhalt, who had 83s; and Chuling Wang, who closed with a 94.

Olentangy nabbed runner-up honors while Olentangy Orange closed third with respective rounds of 340 and 380.

The Braves were boosted by Olivia Drankwalter’s 77 while Kimmy Archer (87), Claudia Novak (87) and Elizabeth Wang (89) also contributed.

The Pioneers, meanwhile, got a team-best 78 from Skylar Dean while Natalie Au (81), Lauren Powell (103) and Abby Roubuck smoothed out the team’s top four.

BOYS SOCCER

Buckeye Valley followed up a six-goal performance with seven more in Wednesday’s 7-0 win over host Marion Pleasant.

Alex Brown scored each of the first three, completing his hat trick in the 15th minute. Brayden Fox scored off a corner from Max Cottrell and Paxton Rockwell scored his first varsity goal to close out the first-half scoring.

BV got two more in the second half — goals by Cottrell and J.P. Seliskar — to seal the deal.

GIRLS SOCCER

Buckeye Valley battled, but visiting Columbus Academy escaped with a 2-1 MSL-Ohio win Wednesday night in Delaware.

Kahlen Booher scored off a feed from Emma Stanley to account for the Barons’ lone goal.

