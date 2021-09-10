Golden Eagles power past Pacers

Both the Delaware Hayes and Big Walnut football teams came into Friday’s OCC-Capital Division opener feeling good about themselves.

Only one left feeling that way, though, as the Golden Eagles parlayed a fast start into a convincing 47-14 win over the host Pacers Friday night in Delaware.

After Big Walnut’s (4-0, 1-0 OCC) Christian Takatch stuffed a fourth-down run to force a turnover on downs on Hayes’ first possession — the opening possession of the game — Nate Severs gave the fans in attendance a taste of things to come with a big opening drive. The sophomore running back picked up a third-and-five with a strong run and rumbled all the way to the Hayes 26-yard line on a quick toss from quarterback Jake Nier a few plays later.

Another nice run got the Eagles to the doorstep before Nier broke the scoring seal with a two-yard TD with 5:49 left in the opening quarter. Cam Gladden added the PAT to make it a 7-0 game.

Big Walnut was back in business a few plays later as, after Jameson Welker picked off a tipped pass from Hayes QB Austin Dowell, Severs turned a fourth-and-five play into a 31-yard TD run to balloon the lead to 14-0 with 4:08 left in the first.

The Golden Eagles were just getting started, too. After the defense forced a Pacer three-and-out, Nier hit Zach Griffith for a 28-yard scoring strike on the first play of the second quarter. The PAT was no good, but the Eagles still led 20-0.

The lead swelled to 33-0 before Hayes got on the board late in the first half. Nier connected with Grant Coulson for a 37-yard score to make it 26-0 and, after a Pacer fumble gave the ball back to BW, Severs capped a short drive with three-yard TD run.

Hayes (2-2, 0-1 OCC) finally answered, getting a 71-yard touchdown run from Sawyer Sand to close the gap a bit, but that’s as close as things would get.

Severs rumbled into the end zone from 59 yards out on the second play of the second half to make it a 40-7 game and another Severs TD run, this time from four yards out, made it 47-7 with 3:02 to play in the third quarter.

Hayes finished with a flourish as Frank Mlckovsky recovered a fumble and Sand capped a short drive with a four-yard touchdown run late in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Bishop Ready 23, Buckeye Valley 13

Buckeye Valley scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, but couldn’t complete the comeback as it dropped Friday’s MSL-Ohio opener to the host Silver Knights.

Down 20-0 at halftime, quarterback Gabe Gregg got the Barons a little closer with a one-yard TD run with 10:44 left in the fourth quarter.

Ready answered with a 29-yard field goal before BV’s Mitchell Melfe caught a 16-yard touchdown pass with one minute left to account for the final margin.

Big Walnut's Nate Severs falls forward for extra yardage during the first half of Friday's OCC-Capital Division showdown against host Delaware Hayes. Delaware Hayes' Austin Dowell (11) fires a pass during the first half of Friday's league opener against visiting Big Walnut.

Improve to 4-0 with 47-14 win