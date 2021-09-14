Pacers sweep away Canal Winchester

The Delaware Hayes girls tennis team picked up its second win in as many days, sweeping away visiting Canal Winchester Tuesday afternoon.

The Pacers, who improved to 7-7 overall and 4-2 in OCC-Capital play, picked up singles wins from Cassie Klumpp, Tea Ilic and Chloe Kannally.

Klumpp cruised past the Indians’ Aliana Runyon 6-0, 6-1 at first singles, Ilic handled Maria Sims 6-1, 6-0 at second singles and Kannally beat Maddie Remias 6-2, 6-0 at third singles.

In doubles action, Sophia Midura and Eliza Riggs joined forces to knock off Canal’s Lauren Snider and Lydia Stek 6-3, 6-3 at first doubles while Autumn Doughty and Delaney Nelson beat Grace Amburgey and Kaylin Stover 6-2, 6-2 at second doubles.

Also: Olentangy Berlin 3, Lancaster 2; Big Walnut 5, Grove City 0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Delaware Christian climbed out of a second-set hole to knock off visiting Shekinah Christian in MOCAL action Tuesday night in Delaware.

After easily winning the first set, 25-10, the Eagles rallied from an 11-18 deficit to take the second 25-20. They won the third 25-13 to smooth out the scoring summary.

Cami Dellipoala led the way with seven kills, 15 digs and three aces. Other standouts included Katie Neuhart, who had five kills and three aces; Bekah Williams, who finished with four aces and 12 digs; and Emma Rindfuss, who finished with a team-high 17 digs.

Big Walnut 3, Canal Winchester 0

Teagan Ng had nine kills and an ace while Jackie Myers collected a team-best 34 assists to lift the Golden Eagles over the visiting Indians Tuesday night in Sunbury.

Big Walnut won the first set 25-14 before taking the second and third by respective scores of 25-16 and 25-14.

Also: Olentangy Berlin 3, Marysville 1; Olentangy 3, Dublin Jerome 1.

GIRLS SOCCER

Abby Faulkner broke the scoring seal about 10 minutes into the action as Olentangy Orange notched a 3-1 win over visiting Hilliard Davidson Tuesday night in Lewis Center.

The Wildcats got the equalizer on a free kick with 31:39 left in the game, but Quinn Shannon and Camryn Earl added tallies down the stretch to power the Pioneers to the league-opening win.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 2, Dublin Coffman 1; Olentangy 3, Olentangy Berlin 0.

GIRLS GOLF

Delaware Hayes and Olentangy Berlin finished third and fourth, respectively, at Tuesday’s fourth and final OCC match of the year at Blacklick Woods.

The Pacers finished with a team total of 386. Hayley Dye led the charge with a 73 — a mark good enough for second among individuals. Other Hayes contributors included Lauren Girouard (99), Lainie Rafey (106) and Isabel Crissinger (108).

The Bears, meanwhile, who had a combined 410, got a team-best 88 from Reagan Clifton. Izzy Borgstrom (99), Michele Starner (107) and Iva Horman (116) also chipped in.

