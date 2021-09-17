Bears bounce back, roll over Gales

The Olentangy Berlin football team bounced back from last week’s loss in a big way, jumping out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead on the way to a 42-14 non-league win over visiting Lancaster Friday night in Delaware.

Nick Tiberio set the tone with a 42-yard touchdown run on the Bears’ first possession of the game, helping his team play from in front from the start.

Dylan Reyes and the passing attack got in on the action after that. Reyes, who completed 13 of his 20 passes for 267 yards and four touchdowns, hooked up with Bennett Lawrence for two TDs in the first quarter — the first a 78-yarder and the second from 15 yards out.

Berlin (4-1) only added to its edge from there.

Reyes also threw two touchdown passes to Jason Harris, who finished with a game-high 124 yards receiving.

Backup QB Harrison Brewster also had a nice night in limited action, finishing with 97 yards and a touchdown on just two carries.

Lancaster (1-4) was led by Nasir Robinson, who finished with 72 yards receiving and another 31 rushing.

Next up, Berlin will host Olentangy Friday night in Delaware.

Olentangy Liberty 34, Westerville Central 3

The Patriots seem to be hitting their stride, most recently picking up their second straight win with a dominant showing against the host Warhawks Friday night in Westerville.

After Central (1-3) scored the only points of the first quarter — a 33-yard field goal by Jason Robertson — Liberty (3-2) started to roll. J.J. Siebert ran for two touchdowns in the second quarter — the first from 53 yards out and the second a nine-yarder — before Chase Brecht scored on the ground from four yards out to give the Patriots a 21-3 lead with 2:03 left in the first half.

A 25-yard TD run by Siebert in the third quarter and a one-yarder by Dom Tempestra in the fourth accounted for the final margin.

Siebert completed eight of his 11 passes for 94 yards while rushing for another 139 yards and the three scores.

Pickerington North 44, Olentangy Orange 29

The Pioneers took a 21-13 lead when Jake Werling hooked up with Andre Robinson for a 16-yard TD with 21 seconds left in the first half, but the visiting Panthers rallied in the second half, thanks in part to a huge fourth quarter, to notch a non-league win Friday night in Lewis Center.

A safety got North (4-1) two points closer before Malik Ray scored from 50 yards to give his team a brief 22-21 edge with 1:36 left in the third.

Werling answered with a one-yard TD run of his own, then hit Rico Franklin-Davis for the two-point conversion to make it a 29-22 game less than a minute into the fourth quarter, but the Panthers scored the final 22 points of the game to keep Orange (0-5) winless.

Westerville North 42, Delaware Hayes 7

The Pacers’ first road trip of the season didn’t go quite as planned as the host Warriors scored five first-half touchdowns en route to a lopsided OCC-Capital Division win Friday night in Westerville.

The Warriors (3-2, 2-0 OCC) were all business early, outgaining Hayes 334-18 in the first half. Chris Campbell had 100-plus yards rushing to go with a touchdown, QB Wyatt Buxton threw for 220 yards and three TDs and Daniel Johnson had 89 yards and a couple touchdown grabs … all in the first half.

Stanley Jackson Jr. scored a pair of one-yard touchdowns in the win, the first resulting in the first points of the game and the second ballooning the Warrior edge to 42-0 on the final play of the third quarter.

Hayes’ Elijah Burton scored from a yard out with 7:48 left to account for the lone Delaware (2-3, 0-2 OCC) touchdown.

Also: Olentangy 31, Reynoldsburg 30.

