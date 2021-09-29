Olentangy knocks off rival Liberty, 3-1

The Olentangy field hockey team shook off an early deficit and, once it got going, rolled to an impressive 3-1 win over a solid Olentangy Liberty squad Wednesday night in Lewis Center.

The Patriots struck first when Saurin Mehta found the back of the net with just under four minutes left in the first quarter.

From there, though, it was all Braves. Olentangy got the equalizer — just the second goal Liberty allowed all year — when Georgia Dudon scored off a corner with 7:51 left in the second.

The teams stayed stuck at 1 until shortly after halftime, when Sage Parker cleaned up a rebound to give Olentangy a 2-1 edge.

Alex Walters scored off a feed from Emma Hulshof to give the Braves a little insurance and smooth out the scoring summary.

Olentangy Berlin 1, Bishop Hartley 0

Kennedy Arvai scored the game’s lone goal in the first quarter and Berlin keeper Clarissa Blatnik had six saves on the way to a shutout to lead the Bears over the host Hawks Wednesday night in Columbus.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cami Dellipoala had a team-best 10 kills and Eden Marquis finished with 27 assists to lead Delaware Christian to a 25-12, 25-7, 25-17 win over host Northside Christian Tuesday night.

Lizzy Anderson was also steady for the Eagles, collecting 8 aces and 6 kills.

Worthington Kilbourne 3, Delaware Hayes 2

The Pacers started fast, winning each of the first two sets, but the visiting Wolves reeled off three straight to close out a 26-28, 18-25, 25-18, 25-19, 15-13 win Tuesday in Delaware.

Natalie Davis had a strong night at the net, finishing with a team-best 17 kills to lead the Pacers. She also had 4 aces.

Other standouts included Bailey Christiansen, who collected 8 kills and 5 blocks; Rylea Gist, who had 30 assists; and Madison Desmond, who had 15 digs.

Big Walnut 3, Franklin Heights 0

Caroline Speelman had 9 kills while Hattie Welker and Teagan Ng added 6 apiece to lead the Golden Eagles over the visiting Golden Falcons Tuesday night in Sunbury.

Also: Olentangy Berlin def. Dublin Jerome 25-23, 26-24, 25-13.

GIRLS SOCCER

Olentangy Liberty picked up a solid league win Tuesday night, erupting for three goals in the second half on the way to a 4-0 win over visiting Hilliard Bradley.

Claire Rindfleisch broke the scoring seal off a feed from Jaimason Brooker with 7:53 left in the first half.

Liberty, thanks to two goals from Brooker and another from Chloe Brecht, pulled away down the stretch.

Olentangy Berlin 1, Dublin Jerome 1

Rileigh Glassburn scored in the second half to help the Bears salvage a 1-1 draw against the host Celtics Tuesday night in Dublin.

Claire Walden had three saves for Berlin.

