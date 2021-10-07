Orange, Liberty pick up non-league wins

After failing to find the back of the net through the first 40 minutes of action, the Olentangy Orange girls soccer team scored the only goal it would need less than a minute into the second half and went on to defeat visiting Marysville 2-0 Thursday night in Lewis Center.

Camryn Earl broke the scoring seal at the 39:14 mark of the second half and Alexis Knisely added an insurance goal 10 minutes later.

Olentangy Liberty 2, Bishop Watterson 1

Jaimason Brooker scored to give her team a lead by the break and Chloe Brecht added a second-half goal as the Patriots held on to knock off the visiting Eagles Thursday night in Powell.

VOLLEYBALL

The Delaware Christian girls volleyball team won each of the last two sets to turn a 1-1 match into a four-set win over host Shekinah Christian Thursday night.

DCS won the first set 25-21 and, after Shekinah answered with a 25-19 win in the second, the Eagles picked up back-to-back wins to seal the deal.

Bekah Williams led the offense with 14 kills while Eden Marquis finished with 33 assists and four aces. Other standouts included Emma Rindfuss, who had 19 digs; and Cami Dellipoala, who finished with eight kills and 15 digs in the win.

Also: Olentangy Berlin def. Hilliard Darby 25-13, 25-22, 25-18; DeSales def. Olentangy 22-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Eli Lengl finished fifth among individuals with an effort of 10:08.30 to lead Big Walnut at Wednesday’s Backwoods Festival two-miler host by Sheridan in Thornville.

Christopher Lee also nabbed a top-10 finish for the Golden Eagles, closing 10th in 10:15.

Big Walnut earned runner-up honors as a team with 93 points — a mark second only to first-place Granville’s 81.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Natalie Ghering earned a top-10 finish and Gianna Rose-Romosier finished 11th overall to boost Big Walnut at Wednesday’s Backwoods Festival in Thornville.

Ghering finished eighth in 12:25.30 while Rose-Romosier closed 11th in 12:44.40.

The Eagles finished fourth as a team with 115 points.

BOYS SOCCER

Dublin Jerome 6, Olentangy Orange 3.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/10/web1_delgazette-4.jpg