Orange, Olentangy, Berlin boys advance to regional meet

Olentangy, Olentangy Orange and Olentangy Berlin advanced to the upcoming regional round of competition thanks to solid showings during Saturday’s Division I district cross country meet at Hilliard Darby.

The Braves, who nabbed runner-up honors in the Division I, District 1 race, were led by Roman Corbett and Taye Gonzalez, who finished eighth and 10th with respective efforts of 16:32 and 16:43.

Luke Galloway wasn’t far behind, finishing 14th for Olentangy with a time of 16:49.4.

The Pioneers finished third and the Bears closed fourth in the Section 2 race. Orange got a standout showing from Saketh Rudraraju. The sophomore took top honors among the 73 individuals in the race with an effort of 15:41.9.

Bryan King also earned a top-10 finish for the Pioneers, crossing the finish line ninth in 16:23.3.

Calvin Davies and Cooper Citro were Berlin’s top scorers, finishing 14th and 15th with efforts of 16:27.6 and 16.27.9.

Individual regional qualifiers, meanwhile, include Delaware Hayes senior Blake Frisch (18th in Section 3 with a time of 16:26.9), Big Walnut’s Gabe Ghering (20th in Section 3 with a time of 16:36.5) and Buckeye Valley’s duo of Liam George (ninth in D-II, Section 2 with a time of 17:02.1) and Andrew Suchland (14th in D-II, Section 2 with a time of 17:17.1).

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Orange and Berlin finished second and third, respectively, in Saturday’s Division I, Section 1 race at Hilliard Darby.

The Pioneers were powered by Abby Schroff, who finished sixth in 19:40. Mairin O’Brien also finished in the top 10, closing ninth in 19:53.5.

Grace Heitkamp led the Bears, closing third among individuals thanks to an effort of 19:00. Grace Dahlke also closed in the top 20, finishing 18th in 20:29.8.

Big Walnut was just as good in the Section 2 race, finishing second thanks in part to Natalie Ghering’s seventh-place effort of 19:53.3.

In Section 3, Liberty finished second to keep its season alive while Hayes’ Rowan Hering advanced as an individual with a 23rd-place finish (2o:16.8).

The Patriots were led by Julia Bockenstette and Sarah Gilbert, who finished ninth and 14th in respective times of 19:44.8 and 20:01.1.

The regional meet is slated for Saturday in Pickerington.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/10/web1_delgazette-10.jpg