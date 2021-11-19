Vikings rally past Pacers in opener

The Delaware Hayes girls basketball team started the season with a solid opening half, but struggled down the stretch as host River Valley rallied for a 52-40 non-league win Friday night in Caledonia.

Chloe Jeffers, who finished with a game-best 20 points, scored six in the first quarter as the Pacers (0-1) jumped out to a 9-6 edge after one.

Jeffers and Sophia Midura hit three-pointers as Hayes bumped the lead to 21-16 by halftime, but the Vikings (1-0) found their form in the second half.

River Valley outscored Hayes 21-11 in the third to take control before smoothing out the scoring summary with a 15-8 fourth — a quarter in which it went a perfect 12-for-12 at the free throw line.

Midura backed Jeffers with 12 points while Porter Barickman had six in the setback.

Hannah Logan led the Vikings with 17 points.

Also: Olentangy 50, Pickerington North 44.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Ohio Wesleyan struggled to get out of the gate in Friday’s non-league showdown against host Wheaton (Ill.), scoring just 24 first-half points on the way to an 84-62 setback.

Nick Carlson, who had a team-leading 15 points for the Bishops (1-1), hit three first-half triples to keep his team in it. The second sliced an 18-11 deficit to four with 14:37 left until the break and the third kept the spread at four a couple minutes later, but that’s as close as it would get.

The Thunder (2-0), who led from start o finish, outscored OWU 22-7 to end the first half before a back-and-fourth second accounted for the final margin.

Wheaton’s Tyson Cruickshank led all scorers with 24 points to go with six assists. Nyameye Adom was close behind with 20 points while Cade Alioth finished with 11 points and a game-high 15 rebounds.

Jack Clement backed Carlson with 14 points and nine boards while Grant Spicer finished with 12 points and Henry Hinkle added nine.

