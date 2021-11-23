Jeffers, Pacers rally past Braves, 62-52

Chloe Jeffers scored 10 of her game-best 37 points in the fourth quarter as the Delaware Hayes girls basketball team rallied for a 62-52 non-league win over visiting Olentangy on Tuesday night.

Down 44-38 heading into fourth, the Pacers (1-1) outscored the Braves (1-1) 24-8 down the stretch to seal the deal. Two of Jeffers’ five three pointers came in the final quarter. She also finished a perfect 8-for-8 at the free-throw line, with half of those coming in the fourth.

Sophia Midura, who had 12 points in all, scored five points in the fourth while Samantha Toney scored 9 of her 11 in the final eight minutes of action for Hayes.

The Braves, meanwhile, were sharp early. Caitlin Ronk hit three triples in the opening quarter as Olentangy raced out to a 15-8 lead after one. She hit another from deep in the second quarter and two more from downtown in the third. Ronk finished with 18 points to lead the Braves while Adi Schaffner and Bridget Stafford finished with nine apiece.

Fairbanks 62, Buckeye Valley 40

Kayla Helms had 18 points and four steals to lead the Barons, but turnovers plagued BV all night long as host Fairbanks notched a non-league win on Tuesday night.

Buckeye Valley shot nearly 50% from the floor, but turned the ball over 25 times.

Fairbanks used a 20-8 first quarter to set the tone as Macy Miller erupted for six field goals in the early going. She finished with a game-best 23 points when all was said and done.

Ella Hazelrigg backed Helms with 14 points and three steals.

Olentangy Orange 52, Central Crossing 30

Grace Deller had a game-high 12 points while Ellie Beck poured in 11 to lead the Pioneers to a season-opening win over the host Comets on Tuesday night.

Orange, which allowed just six points in each of the first three quarters, blew things open early. The Pioneers led 18-6 after the first quarter and 31-12 by the break.

Worthington Kilbourne 43, Olentangy Berlin 31

Camille Shiffer had a team-best 13 points as the host Wolves knocked off the visiting Bears in non-league action Tuesday night.

Deanara Mbouge nearly had a double-double for Berlin, closing with 15 points and nine rebounds.

Olentangy Liberty 59, New Lexington 24

The Patriots built a big 34-7 lead by the break with a back-to-back 17-point quarters and never looked back, rolling to a lopsided non-league win Tuesday night in Powell.

Gigi Bower poured in a game-best 18 points to lead Liberty while Taylor Redman and Emma Karagheuzoff chipped in nine apiece.

