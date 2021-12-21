Jeffers carries Pacers to win over Cardinals

Chloe Jeffers poured in 14 of her game-best 36 points in the fourth quarter as the Delaware Hayes girls basketball team earned a 52-47 OCC-Capital Division win over host Thomas Worthington Tuesday night.

Jeffers started just as hot as she finished, scoring 12 first-quarter points thanks to a pair of three-pointers.

The Cardinals, who got two triples of their own from Reese Laakso in the second quarter, clawed back to within a bucket by halftime, but the Pacers won a tightly-contested third and an even tighter fourth to seal the deal.

Thomas took a late lead with a 12-2 run in the fourth, but Jeffers scored her team’s final 11 points to cement the win.

Sophia Midura backed Jeffers with 12 points while Laasko had a team-best 20 for Thomas.

Big Walnut 42, Olentangy Orange 39

Mel Sena drained a pair of three-pointers in the fourth quarter to help the Golden Eagles close out a tight non-league win over the visiting Pioneers Tuesday night in Sunbury.

Big Walnut double up Orange in the first quarter, 12-6, before the teams played virtually even the rest of the way.

Jordan Walters led the Eagles with 14 points while Sena finished with 10 and Abbey Coleman had eight.

Jordan Sullivan, who hit a game-best four three-pointers, finished with 14 points while Ellie Beck closed with 10.

From Monday

Katie Neuhart had a double-double and Ellie Tiede nearly had another as Delaware Christian knocked off Elgin 38-33.

Neuhart collected 21 points and 16 rebounds while Tiede finished with nine points and nine boards.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Olentangy Berlin played even with host New Albany through the final three quarters, but a slow start proved to be the difference as the Bears fell 52-43 in non-league action Tuesday night.

The Eagles set the tone with a 19-10 first quarter.

Berlin’s Jason Inbody led all scorers with 16 points in the setback. Derek Goodman was also steady, finishing with 13 points.

New Albany got a team-high 13 points from Justin Perry while Will Powell chipped in another 10.

