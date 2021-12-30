Patriots nearly hang 100 in blowout win

The Olentangy Liberty boys basketball team more than doubled its scoring total from just one day earlier, rolling to a lopsided 99-58 win over Lyon County (Ky.) in the second day of the Owensboro Holiday Tournament Thursday at the Owensboro Sports Complex.

Cooper Davis led the onslaught with a game-best 39 points, including eight three-pointers. Ten other Patriots cracked the scoring column, too, including Nick Metzger and Trey Majidzadeh, who finished with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Liberty led 37-28 at halftime before scoring 31 points in each of the final two quarters to pull away.

Jackson and Brady Shoulders led Lyon County, closing with respective point totals of 21 and 12.

Delaware Hayes 54, Mount Vernon 49

Jesse Burris missed his first free throw of the fourth quarter and didn’t miss again, closing 10-for-11 at the line, all in the fourth quarter, to lead the Pacers to a non-league win over the host Yellow Jackets Thursday night in Mount Vernon.

Burris finished with a game-high 31 points overall, 18 in the fourth.

Mount Vernon got a team-leading 17 points from Beau Bridges while Nolan Belcher chipped in 16.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Olentangy Liberty survived a nip-and-tuck fourth quarter to knock off previously unbeaten Worthington Christian 32-31 Thursday afternoon in Powell.

The Patriots, who led 30-27 heading into the fourth, scored just two points in the final eight minutes of action, but allowed just four to hang on for the win.

Gigi Bower led Liberty with 11 points while Addison Marston added seven and Sarah Mitchell finished with six.

Meghan Mayotte powered the Warriors with a game-best 15 points in the setback.

Delaware Hayes 45, Dublin Jerome 29

The Pacers dominated on the defensive end, allowing just nine second-half points on the way to a non-league win over the visiting Celtics Thursday night in Delaware.

Hayes, already up 29-20 at the break, outscored Jerome 8-2 in the third quarter to all but seal the deal.

Sophia Midura had a strong game for the Pacers, pouring in a game-best 23 points in the win. Chloe Jeffers was also solid, finishing with 13 points.

Big Walnut 44, Olentangy 38

The Golden Eagles started fast and hung on late en route to a non-league win over the host Braves Thursday night in Lewis Center.

Big Walnut outscored Olentangy 13-6 in the first to set the tone.

Abbey Coleman led the Eagles with 15 points while Teagan Ng had 12 in the win.

Also: Olentangy Orange 52, Licking Heights 34.

