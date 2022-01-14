Olentangy hires Bartholomew to lead football program

Olentangy doesn’t hire new football coaches often, but when it does, it puts an emphasis on pedigree.

Mark Solis, who recently resigned after nine seasons with the Braves, certainly brought plenty with him. He built some in Lewis Center, too, finishing 68-36 overall.

His replacement, Wade Bartholomew, has plenty of his own, too.

The district announced Bartholomew’s hiring in a Friday afternoon press release.

“We’ve spent several weeks focusing on our search for the next Braves head football coach and were very impressed by the caliber of our applicants,” Olentangy athletics director Jay Wolfe said. “We believe Wade’s experience, coupled with his motivational leadership and growth mindset, will propel the Braves football program to the next level.”

Bartholomew joins the Braves after serving as the head coach at Bloom-Carroll for the last eight years. He led the Bulldogs to back-to-back Division IV state final four appearances in 2020 and 2021, a regional runner-up finish in 2019 and four straight Mid-State Buckeye League titles from 2018 through 2021.

Overall, Bartholomew finished 67-25 at Bloom-Carroll. He’s also spent time coaching at Logan Elm, Huntington Ross and Gallia Academy.

“My family and I are extremely excited to join the Olentangy community and look forward to working with the student-athletes and leading this strong and celebrated football program,” Bartholomew said.

