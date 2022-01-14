Golden Eagles double up Indians

The Big Walnut girls basketball team played better defense as the game wore on, but was solid throughout, limiting visiting Canal Winchester to just three second-half points on the way to a 32-16 OCC-Capital Division win Friday night in Sunbury.

The Golden Eagles, who trailed 13-11 at the half, outscored the Indians 15-2 in the third quarter to take control.

Rae Mitchell hit a three-pointer and scored all seven of her points in the third. Big Walnut also finished a perfect 8-for-8 at the free throw line in the period.

For the game, Jordan Walters led the charge with eight points in the win. Mitchell and Maddy Stumpf followed with seven apiece while Andie Stewart chipped in six.

Olentangy Liberty 53, Olentangy Orange 27

The Patriots continue to cruise in league play, improving to 5-1 against OCC-Central foes thanks to Friday’s win over the host Pioneers.

Liberty led 18-1 by the end of the first quarter and 35-11 by the break.

Gigi Bower led a balanced attack with 11 points. Addison Marston and Claire Mikola finished with 10 apiece while Sarah Mitchell had nine.

Jordan Sullivan finished with a team-leading six points for Orange.

Delaware Hayes 54, Franklin Heights 8

Sophia Midura poured in a game-best 14 points, Samatha Toney finished with 13 and Chloe Jeffers had 12 as the Pacers overwhelmed the visiting Golden Falcons en route to a lopsided league win Friday night in Delaware.

Talayia Shippen led Franklin Heights, scoring five of her team’s eight points.

Thomas Worthington 54, Olentangy Berlin 40

The Bears battled, but couldn’t keep up with the host Cardinals Friday night in Worthington.

Abbie Bell led Berlin with 17 points while Deanara Mbouge finished with 14.

Ladan Elmi led Thomas with 16 points in the win.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Delaware Hayes scored 24 points in the first quarter and never looked back, racing past host Franklin Heights 72-56 in OCC action Friday night in Columbus.

Jesse Burris, who hit two triples in the first quarter, finished with a team-best 18 points to lead the Pacers. Hezekiah Russell wasn’t far behind, closing with 16 points, while Jake Lowman finished with 14 points thanks mostly to his team-high four three-pointers.

Mohamed Ibrahim connected on six triples for 18 points for the Falcons.

Olentangy Berlin 52, Thomas Worthington 42

The Bears used a 14-7 third quarter to turn a halftime tie into a 37-30 lead they parlayed into a league win over the visiting Cardinals Friday night in Delaware.

Mathios Abenet had 11 points to lead Berlin while Melvin Omameh had 11 of his own for Thomas.

Olentangy 62, Marysville 45

The Braves outscored the visiting Monarchs 27-4 in the second quarter to take control on the way to a league win Friday night in Lewis Center.

Olentangy’s Jack Huskey led all scorers with 22 points while Jayson Moore finished with a team-high 17 points for Marysville.

