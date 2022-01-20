DeSales holds off Buckeye Valley, 45-40

Atticus Schuler scored a game-best 21 points and PJ Noles added 12 as the host St. Francis DeSales boys basketball team held off Buckeye Valley 45-40 in non-league action Thursday night in Columbus.

The second quarter proved to the difference as the Stallions, who trailed 13-12 heading into it, outscored the Barons 15-9 to take a slim 27-22 lead into the break.

The cushion turned out to be all DeSales would need. The third and fourth quarters were as close as they come — the Stallions won the third 9-8 before the Barons took the fourth 10-9 to smooth out the scoring summary.

DeSales hit just three triples in the game, but two came in the second as Schuler and Noles hit from deep to help their team edge in front. BV, led by Dylan Thompson’s four, hit five three-pointers overall, but got to the free throw line just six times, cashing in on half of them. The Stallions, meanwhile, finished 10-for-15 at the charity stripe.

Thompson led the Barons with 14 points while Troy Scowden and Owen Osborne closed with 12 and 10, respectively.

WRESTLING

Olentangy climbed out of an early hole, but couldn’t complete the comeback as visiting Hilliard Darby parlayed an early 18-0 edge into a 48-28 OCC dual-meet win Thursday night in Lewis Center.

Down big early, the Braves responded in a big way. Micah Krenek picked up a 5-2 win to get his team on the board and, after a forfeit win in the following weight class, Nick Piontkowski cruised to a 10-0 major decision to pull Olentangy within five, 18-13.

Jake Piontkowski continued the rally, putting the Braves in front 19-18 with a first-period pin. Vaughn Flower then picked up a pin of his own to balloon the lead to 25-18, but the Panthers dominated the rest of the way.

Olentangy’s final win came in the last match of the night — a four overtime thriller pulled out by Zach Smith.

Also: Delaware Hayes 61, Westerville South 9; Olentangy Liberty 66, Hilliard Bradley 6.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Katie Neuhart poured in a game-high 23 points and Addy Beard chipped in 17 of her own as host Delaware Christian rolled past Shekinah Christian Thursday night in Delaware.

The win was the Eagles’ second straight and fourth in their last five games.

