Patriots cruise past rival Braves, 10-3

The Olentangy Liberty softball team, fresh off a 6-0 spring trip, continued its winning ways with a 10-3 non-league win over visiting Olentangy Monday afternoon in Powell.

The Patriots displayed their versatility in their home opener, using the long ball, some small ball and stellar pitching and defense to take care of the rival Braves, who were coming off a solid 4-1 spring trip of their own.

Olentangy broke the scoring summary in the top of the first inning. Caleigh Peterson tripled to get things started and, an out later, Emma Willers singled her home with the game’s first run.

It was all Liberty from there, though. Brooke Aberle, who finished a perfect 4-for-4 with 3 runs scored and 3 steals, started the bottom of the first with a double before Ashley Chevalier singled her home a few batters later. Lindsey Leeds then homered over the left field fence to make it a 3-1 game and give the Patriots a lead they never relinquished.

Liberty got two more runs in the third and broke things open with a 5 spot in the fourth. Allie Motyka worked a walk to set the table and, after Izzy Matteo sacrificed her to second, Aberle reached on a bunt single, Luci Matteo walked and Chevalier came up clutch with a two-run single.

MacKenzie Condon doubled to start the fifth and came around to score on a single by Evelyn Dipiero, and Peterson stole home to get the Braves a run closer later in the inning, but that’s as close as things would get.

Leeds and Lacy Thompson backed Aberle’s four-hit night with 3-for-3 performances, with Leeds and Chevalier adding three RBI apiece.

Dipiero and Condon led Olentangy with 2 hits apiece while Peterson scored a pair of runs in the setback.

Leeds earned the complete-game win in the circle, allowing 3 runs on 7 hits while striking out 6 and walking just 2.

Buckeye Valley 21, Wellington 1, 5 inn.

The Barons opened up their defense of last year’s MSL-Ohio title in dominant fashion, cruising past the visiting Jaguars in Monday’s league opener in Delaware.

BV scored in all four of its plate appearances, including hanging 12 in the third inning alone.

Lilly Irvine homered, finishing with 3 runs and 3 RBI, and Nina Peak, Taylor Williams, Zoee Inglish and Emily Huston each finished with 2 hits apiece. Houston added 3 runs and 3 RBI of her own.

Audrey Condit, meanwhile, earned the win in the circle, allowing an unearned run on three hits while striking out 10.

Delaware Christian 18, Madison Christian 0, 5 inn.

Krista Haskins tossed a no-hitter and Katie Neuhart crushed a pair of homers to lead DCS to a lopsided league win over visiting Madison Christian Monday afternoon in Delaware.

Neuhart’s first blast came on the heels of a home run from Olivia Rideout, making it a 5-0 game in the first. The Eagles added another run in the third and 12 in the fourth to seal the deal.

Neuhart finished 3-for-4 with 3 runs and a game-high 5 RBI. Rideout had two hits to go with 2 RBI and 2 runs, Emma Rindfuss finished 3-for-4 with 3 RBI and Eden Marquis scored 3 runs and drove in 2 more in the win.

Haskins handled the rest, striking out four on the way to the no-hit win.

Also: Thomas Worthington 10, Big Walnut 0, 5 inn.; Upper Arlington 7, Olentangy Berlin 4.

BOYS TENNIS

Delaware Hayes picked up its second straight win to start the season, sweeping away Watterson in non-league action Monday afternoon.

Pacer winners included Gabe Fogle (6-3, 6-2 at first singles), Ryder Kardas (6-1, 6-1 at second singles), Grant Lamar (7-5, 6-0 at third singles), Ben Gabe and Joe Molina (2-6, 6-2, 6-3 at first doubles) and Ryne Higgins and James Button (6-1, 6-1 at second doubles).

Also: Big Walnut 5, DeSales 0.

BASEBALL

Olentangy 7, Upper Arlington 2.

