Seven Bishops selected to Hampshire Honor Society

Ohio Wesleyan senior safety Owen Albers, senior wide receiver Kofi Ansah-Tutu, senior safety Braydon Chitty, senior linebacker Shane Quin, senior offensive lineman Dalton Rice, senior wide receiver Kenny Streb, and senior offensive lineman Calvin Stull were selected to the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame’s Hampshire Honor Society, it was announced by the NFF.

The Hampshire Honor Society recognizes college football players from all divisions of play who maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college career and were starters or significant contributors in their last year of eligibility. A total of 1,559 players from 313 schools were recognized.

The Battling Bishops finished the season with an 8-2 record, the team’s highest win total since 2012. Ohio Wesleyan was 7-2 in NCAC competition, tying for second place in the final league standings.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Ohio Wesleyan University sophomore Evan Rose has been named to the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association’s Division III Team of the Week for the week of April 11, it was announced by the USILA.

Rose, a midfielder on the Ohio Wesleyan men’s lacrosse team, was named to the Team of the Week as a face-off specialist.

Rose won all 6 face-offs during the second quarter, helping the Bishops build an 8-2 halftime lead on the way to a 16-6 win at Allegheny on Saturday. On the day, Rose won 17 of 22 face-offs and collected a team-high 13 ground balls as Ohio Wesleyan remained unbeaten in NCAC play at 3-0.

WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD

Ohio Wesleyan University junior Peyton Howell has been named a North Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the week of April 11, it was announced by the NCAC.

Howell, a member of the Ohio Wesleyan women’s track & field team, was named Women’s Field Events Athlete of the Week.

Howell won the high jump at the Marv Frye Invitational on Saturday, besting the field with a mark of 5-6, a performance nearly 4 inches better than the second-best mark in the NCAC this season. Howell helped the Bishops win their third consecutive Marv Frye Invitational team title.

Gazette Staff

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.

