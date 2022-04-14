Bears pounce early, roll past Braves

The Olentangy Berlin softball team plated 10 first-inning runs and never looked back, rolling to a 16-2, five-inning league win over visiting Olentangy Thursday night in Delaware.

The Braves (5-6) answered back with two runs in the second, but the Bears (6-2) just kept adding on, scoring two runs in the bottom half, three more in the third and another in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Addie Young and Izzie Wilson both worked walks to set the table for the big opening inning. They both came around to score on a Syd Davis single before an Ava Kresak double made it 4-0 a few batters later.

Olentangy picked up the second out of the inning after that, but couldn’t close the door as Berlin managed to scratch across six more runs with two down to take a commanding 10-0 lead after one. Sheridan Paykoff and Young both had RBI singles to help the Bears add on, Jocelyn Franz connected on an RBI double to make it 8-0 and the final two runs of the frame scored on a Davis single to left.

Caleigh Peterson singled home a run in the top of the second, and Jaycee Feeney — who doubled for the Braves’ lone extra-base hit of the game — scored from third on a errant pickoff attempt later in the inning, but that’s all they were able to muster off Berlin starter Ella Erwine and reliever Kali Bateman the rest of the way.

Erwine tossed the first three innings to earn the win, allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits while striking out one and walking four. Bateman handled the final two innings, allowing just two hits while striking out a batter.

Davis led the Bears at the dish, finishing a perfect 4-for-4 with five RBI and two runs scored. Young was 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI and Kresak had two hits, two runs and two RBI.

Delaware Hayes 18, Dublin Scioto 4, 6 inn.

The Pacers pounded the ball all game long, collecting 24 hits on the way to a lopsided league win over the host Irish Thursday in Dublin.

It was a 5-3 game until the fourth, when Hayes erupted for seven runs to all but seal the deal. The Pacers added another six in the sixth just for good measure.

Myaih Cloud had a homer, a double, three RBI and scored three times. Olivia Nelson also had a homer in the win while Lauren Tompkins and Zee Brown finished with four hits apiece. Bronwynn Leighty was also steady, finishing with three hits, two runs and three RBI from the leadoff spot.

Leighty also did well in the circle, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out three in three innings of work to pick up the win.

Buckeye Valley 16, Whitehall-Yearling 0, 5 inn.

The Barons scored two runs or more in all five trips to the plate, cruising past the host Rams in MSL-Ohio action Thursday night in Columbus.

Taylor Williams finished 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, three runs and two RBI in the win. Other BV standouts included MacKenzie Hughes, who finished 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI; and Megan Beneke, who earned the win in the circle, striking out 13 in five hitless innings of work.

Also: Westerville North 5, Big Walnut 2.

BASEBALL

Big Walnut plated three runs in the third and starting and winning pitcher Carson Leasure made sure they stood up, allowing just two unearned runs on the way to a 3-2 league win over host Westerville South Thursday night in Westerville.

Leasure allowed seven hits, struck out five and walked just one en route to the complete-game win.

At the plate, Drew Gaskins, Ethan Clawson and Lorne Anderson each had RBI knocks in the win.

Also: Westerville North 9, Delaware Hayes 1; Buckeye Valley 4, Worthington Christian 2; Olentangy Berlin 13, Hilliard Darby 5.

BOYS TENNIS

Delaware Hayes got back on track Thursday, picking up a solid 4-1 league win over Westerville South.

The Pacers, who improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in OCC-Capital play, swept the doubles courts and won two of the three singles showdowns. Winners included Gabe Fogle (7-5, 6-2 at first singles), Grant Lamar (4-6, 6-3, 6-0 at third singles), Ben Dabe and Joe Molina (6-2, 6-0 at first doubles) and the duo of Ryne Higgins and Carter Sims (6-0, 6-1 at second doubles).

Also: Olentangy Orange 5, Dublin Coffman 0; Big Walnut 4, Worthington Kilbourne 1; Olentangy Berlin 3, Hilliard Darby 2.

BOYS LACROSSE

Zack Zielinski poured in a game-high three goals and Jonathan Garn and Trent Williams added one apiece to lead Olentangy Berlin to a lopsided 11-2 win over visiting Westerville Central Thursday night in Delaware.

Carson Lanfersiek anchored the defense with four saves in the Bears’ crease.

Also: Dublin Coffman 16, Delaware Hayes 5; Olentangy Orange 21, Hilliard Bradley 5.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Pickerington Central 16, Olentangy Orange 4; Olentangy Berlin 15, Westerville Central 6.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Olentangy Liberty def. Hilliard Davidson 25-13, 25-10, 25-17.

Olentangy Berlin's Addie Young connects during Thursday's OCC showdown against visiting Olentangy.