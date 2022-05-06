County’s best clash at Orange

The host Pioneers nabbed both team titles to highlight Friday’s Delaware County Invitational at Olentangy Orange.

Orange’s girls won with 140 points while Olentangy Liberty and Big Walnut rounded out the top three with respective point totals of 129 and 95. Olentangy (85), Delaware Hayes (43) and Olentangy Berlin (39) smoothed out the scoring summary.

The Pioneer boys won with 154 points while the Golden Eagles and Patriots finished second and third with respective scores of 118 and 88. The Braves (82), Bears (36), Pacers (16) and Eagles of Delaware Christian (4) also scored.

On the track, individual winners on the girls side included Olentangy Liberty’s Coral Pierson and Cara Weaver, Olentangy Orange’s Ava Musgrove, Abby Schroff and Ava Otey and Big Walnut’s Cindy Serna.

Pierson took top honors in the 100-meter hurdles with a personal-best mark of 15.37 seconds, Weaver won the 400-meter dash in 1:00.24, Musgrove won the 100- and 200-meter dashes in respective times of 12.55 and 25.76 seconds, Schroff picked up first-place points in the 1,600 and 3,200 in 5:18.31 and 11:58.98, respectively, Serna won the 300 hurdles in 46.35 seconds and Otey won the 800-meter run in 2:27.47.

Big Walnut’s Kassie Swank and Autumn Newman, Olentangy’s Amelia Smith, Liberty’s Camryn Thompson and Orange’s Taylor Hill made noise in the field.

Swank won the discus (116-06), Newman took top honors in the shot put (36-04), Smith earned county bragging rights in the long jump (16-10), Thompson edged the Braves’ Chaya Rankin to take the high jump (5-02) and Hill won the pole vault (11-0).

The first-place Pioneers also won the 4×100 (48.92 seconds), 4×200 (1:45.89), 4×400 (4:07.60) and 4×800 relays (10:05.89) to pad their point total.

Among the boys, standouts on the track included Big Walnut’s Alec Carr, who won the 110 hurdles (14.05 seconds) and 300 hurdles (38.80 seconds); the Golden Eagles’ Shane White, who won the 100-meter dash (10.94 seconds); BW’s Nate Snead, who won the 200-meter dash (22.47 seconds); Orange’s Saketh Rudraraju, who won the 1,600 (4:22.88) and 3,200 (9:50.03); Berlin’s Moses Murphy, who won the 400-meter dash (50.76 seconds); and the Pioneers’ Bryan King, who won the 800-meter run (1:57.09).

In the field, Olentangy’s Reilly Worthington took top honors in the shot put (58-01) and discus (146-02), Orange’s Jordan Rudolph won the long jump (22-00) and the Pioneers’ Joel Addo edged Liberty’s Dean Stack in the high jump (6-02).

As for the relays, Orange won the 4×100 (42.91 seconds), Liberty won the 4×200 (1:29.43) and 4×400 (3:30.14) and Olentangy won the 4×800 (8:04.85).

In the wheelchair division, Olentangy’s Quin Forgave won the 100-meter dash, 400 and 800 in respective efforts of 19.15 seconds, 1:11.50 and 2:40.09 while Berlin’s Caiden Hooks won the shot put with a heave of 21-05.50.

Olentangy Liberty’s Coral Pierson, right, and Olentangy’s Rachel Stocker compete in the 100-meter hurdles during Friday’s Delaware County Invitational at Olentangy Orange. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/05/web1_hurdle.jpg Olentangy Liberty’s Coral Pierson, right, and Olentangy’s Rachel Stocker compete in the 100-meter hurdles during Friday’s Delaware County Invitational at Olentangy Orange. Ben Stroup | The Gazette Big Walnut’s Shane White, left, edges Olentangy Orange’s Jordan Rudolph, center, and Kobe Sharpe at the finish line to win the 100-meter dash during Friday’s Delaware County Invitational at Olentangy Orange. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/05/web1_sprint.jpg Big Walnut’s Shane White, left, edges Olentangy Orange’s Jordan Rudolph, center, and Kobe Sharpe at the finish line to win the 100-meter dash during Friday’s Delaware County Invitational at Olentangy Orange. Ben Stroup | The Gazette