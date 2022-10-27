Hayes’ Goble making every kick count

If you’re going to kick, you might as well kick for a cause.

For most kickers, putting points on the board is more than enough motivation to split the uprights. For others, like Delaware Hayes junior Cooper Goble, it’s about that and much, much more.

Goble and the Pacers capped the regular season in style Friday night, blanking visiting Franklin Heights 38-0 to give the Hayes football program its first seven-win season since 2008.

Goble drilled all of his point-after attempts and a 36-yard field goal, giving him an even 50 points on the season. It turned out the Pacers didn’t necessarily need the points against the Golden Falcons, but, thanks to a partnership with Alex’s Lemonade Stand and Kick-It, their impact will be felt well beyond the scoreboard.

Through participating in Kohl’s professional kicking camps, Goble has climbed the ladder to become a four-star kicker in the class of 2024. The camp is also, coincidentally, where he cooked up the plan to join forces with Alex’s Lemonade Stand and Kick-It to create a fundraiser to fight pediatric cancer.

“I love kicking … and participating in this fundraiser,” he said. “It seemed like a great way to combine my passion of kicking and the opportunity to help further pediatric cancer research.”

Before the season, Goble set a goal to score 50 points, with friends, family and members of the community generously donating a dollar or two per point on his fundraiser’s website: https://nocache.alexslemonade.org/mypage/2952605.

“The team has had a great season this year,” Goble said. “Hitting 50 points and raising $1,000 really just put the icing on the cake as well. Being able to put points on the board this season knowing that, not only is it benefiting my team, but also going toward a great cause is an amazing feeling. I couldn’t have done it without my family and friends, along with the rest of the community that donated and pledged to my campaign. I can’t wait to see where my team and the fundraiser end up during the playoffs.”

Hayes, the 12 seed in the Division I, Region 2 playoffs, opens the postseason tonight against host and fifth-seeded Olentangy Berlin, another seven-win team. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

