OWU offense continues to shine

The Ohio Wesleyan football team has put up some serious points this season.

The Bishops hung 41 on Kenyon in their NCAC opener back in late September. They scored another 41 in a win over Denison a few weeks later, but those were nothing compared to their latest effort: a 77-0 win over visiting Oberlin Saturday at Selby Stadium.

The 77 points and the 77-0 margin of victory set modern school records, breaking the marks set in a 71-0 win at Cincinnati on Oct. 13, 1928. Senior kicker Tyler Shuster, a Big Walnut graduate, was 11-for-11 on point-after attempts, setting school records for extra points made and attempted.

Junior quarterback Kaden Buza threw 3 touchdown passes and freshman running back Ethan Young ran for 2 scores as the Bishops (4-4) simply ran away from the Yeomen (0-8)

The Bishops opened the game with a 65-yard, 10-play drive that culminated in a 7-yard scoring run by senior wide receiver Caden Calhoun.

On Oberlin’s ensuing possession, sophomore cornerback Isaiah Radcliff intercepted an Evan Smith-Rooks pass and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown.

Later in the opening period, Buza connected with junior tight end Alex Woods on a 25-yard scoring play to make it 21-0.

Ohio Wesleyan erupted for 49 points in the second quarter, with Young breaking free on a 40-yard touchdown run in the opening minute of the period. After sophomore defensive end Tyler Yanka recovered an Oberlin fumble, Buza hit freshman running back Devon Haley on an 8-yard touchdown pass.

Buza would later connect with freshman wide receiver Josh Hurst for a 77-yard scoring play and sophomore running back Jackson Gifford, Young, and Haley added touchdown runs. The Bishops closed out the first-half scoring when sophomore safety Moses Romero recovered a fumble and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown.

Buza completed 11 of 12 passes for 205 yards and 3 touchdowns. Hurst had 4 receptions for 109 yards and a score. Young led the Bishops with 87 yards on 4 rushes. Senior defensive end Riley Louck shared the team lead with 4 tackles, including 3 for loss, forced a fumble and broke up a pass. Sophomore linebacker Drew Grup also recorded 4 tackles, including half a tackle for loss.

MEN’S SOCCER

Landon Kuhn and Parker Cameron scored in the first half and Christopher Guerra added a second-half tally to smooth out the scoring summary and send second-seeded Ohio Wesleyan to a 3-0 win over visiting and third-seeded Denison in the first round of the North Coast Athletic Conference tournament Wednesday at the Jay Martin Soccer Complex.

Will Harr, Franklin Rodriguez and Guerra had assists in the win while Mason Taylor had five saves en route to collecting the shutout.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Ali Claus and Kaylee DeShong scored, both in the first half, and the defense took care of the rest as the third-seeded Bishops knocked off the second-seeded Tigers 2-0 in the first round of the NCAC tournament Wednesday night in Greencastle, Ind.

Natalie Ryan had three saves in the shutout win.

Ohio Wesleyan quarterback Kaden Buza (5) fires downfield during a game earlier this season. Buza threw three TD passes in the Bishops’ 77-0 win over visiting Oberlin on Saturday. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/11/web1_buza.jpg Ohio Wesleyan quarterback Kaden Buza (5) fires downfield during a game earlier this season. Buza threw three TD passes in the Bishops’ 77-0 win over visiting Oberlin on Saturday. Paul Vernon | For the Gazette

Bishops post school-record 77 points in win over Yeomen

Gazette Staff

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.