Patriots, Eagles, Bears open with wins

Talk about getting off to a strong start.

The Olentangy Liberty girls basketball team did just that Friday night, scoring 35 first-quarter points on the way to a 64-24 season-opening win over Glenoak as part of the Rumble in the Jungle at New Lexington.

Gigi Bower was as much a part of the fast start as anyone, scoring 20 of her game-high 31 points in the first quarter alone. She had eight field goals in the opening quarter, including four three-pointers.

Up huge, the Patriots rolled the rest of the way.

Claire Mikola backed Bower with 11 points while Ryan Chapman finished with eight.

Liberty returns to action next Tuesday, when it will travel to Olentangy Orange to open league play.

Delaware Christian 25, Wellington 21

The Eagles dominated on the defensive end, especially in the first half, en route to a non-league win over the host Jaguars in Friday’s season opener in Columbus.

Delaware Christian led 13-4 at halftime before holding off a late Wellington rally to secure the win.

Addison Beard led the Eagles with nine points and nine rebounds. Other standouts included Ellie Tiede, who finished with eight points and seven boards; and Julia Pearch, who did a little of everything, finishing with six points, six assists, four rebounds and five steals in the win.

Next up, DCS will open league play against host Madison Christian today at 5:30 p.m.

Olentangy Berlin 57, Licking Heights 24

The Bears started the season in style, more than doubling up visiting Licking Heights Saturday in Delaware.

Up 11-7 after the first quarter, Berlin used a 22-3 second-quarter surge to make it a 33-10 game at the break. The Bears won the third 17-4 before Heights smoothed out the scoring summary with a 10-7 fourth.

Mia Raines led the Bears with 15 points while Cami Elliott was close behind with 14. Abbie Bell also finished in double figures, closing with 10 points in the win.

Berlin will look to improve to 2-0 today against host Marion Harding. Tip is set for 7:15 p.m.

Grove City 64, Olentangy 42

Whitney Stafford had a solid opener, scoring half her team’s points with a game-high 21, but it wasn’t enough as the host Greyhounds rolled to a non-league win over the Braves Friday night in Grove City.

Camryn Cummings backed Stafford with eight points while Mia Chirpas had five in the setback.

Olentangy returns to action tonight against visiting Delaware Hayes. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/11/web1_delgazette-3.jpg