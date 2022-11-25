Delaware Hayes boys basketball off to strong start

Jesse Burris poured in a game-best 24 points and Chase Griggs and Hezekiah Russell chipped in nine apiece as the Delaware Hayes boys basketball team opened the season with a solid 59-51 non-league win over rival and host Buckeye Valley Wednesday night.

Two days later, Burris had 24 more as the Pacers improved to 2-0 with a 65-61 win over Lakota East, one of the Cincinnati area’s top teams, Friday at Mason.

Not a bad way to start the season.

“We’re playing well together,” Hayes coach Adam Vincenzo said. “Growing defensively, but I like our toughness and how connected we are.”

The Pacers, who led 26-16 over the Barons at the break, blew the opener open with a 23-11 third quarter.

The Barons (0-1) battled back in the fourth, outscoring Hayes 24-10, but couldn’t get any closer.

Marcus Frijas was a big part of BV’s late push, connecting on four three-pointers in the fourth on the way to a team-best 17-point night. Brendon Stalf also finished in double figures in the setback, closing with 14 points while Zane Melvin smoothed out the squad’s top three with eight.

Hayes led pretty much from start to finish in the win over Lakota East, winning each of the first three quarters before a 21-21 fourth smoothed out the scoring summary.

Russell, who hit three three-pointers in the second quarter alone, backed Burris with 19 points while Griggs added 10.

Julian Mitchell led Lakota East with 24 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Olentangy started fast and never looked back en route to a lopsided 84-34 non-league win over visiting Delaware Hayes Tuesday night in Lewis Center.

The Braves, who got seven early points from Addison Schaffner and another six from Whitney Stafford, led 24-10 by the end of the first quarter and 52-19 by the break.

Six different Olentangy players scored at least a point in the first quarter. Overall, 11 different Braves scored in the win while just five different Pacers were able to crack the scoring column.

Stafford finished with a game-high 23 points, Schaffner had 13, Caitlin Ronk added 12 and Chayla Rankin finished with 10.

Hayes was led by the duo of Ava Green and Samantha Toney, who had 11 points apiece.

Buckeye Valley 56, Wellington 10

The Barons opened the season in style, picking up a convincing league win over host Wellington Tuesday night in Columbus.

BV jumped out to a 14-1 lead by the end of the first quarter and only added to its edge the rest of the way.

Emily Huston finished with 22 points on the strength of six three-pointers — both career-high marks. Ella Hazelrigg was also solid, finishing with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Carlie Osborne added five rebounds, five assists and five steals, all without committing a single turnover.

Madison Christian 31, Delaware Christian 28

DCS, down double digits early in the second half, rallied late, but couldn’t complete the comeback Tuesday night at Madison Christian.

Ellie Tiede led the Eagles with a double-double — 16 points and 15 rebounds. She also added five steals and a block.

Other Delaware Christian standouts included Addy Beard, who had 10 rebounds to go with five points; and Julia Pearch, who had three points, four boards, four assists and three steals.

Olentangy Berlin 48, Marion Harding 33

Mia Raines scored a game-best 16 points to lead the Bears to their second win to start the season Tuesday night in Marion.

Berlin, already up 14-11 by the end of the first quarter, used a 14-6 second and 10-3 third to all but seal the deal.

Also: Mansfield Senior 52, Olentangy Orange 40.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/11/web1_delgazette-4.jpg