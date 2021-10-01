MARIETTA — Peter Polites, Marietta, Ohio, died following a few months courageous battle with lung cancer on Sept. 28, 2021 at the age of 83.

He spent his last days and final moments with his family who loved him more than they know how to say. He is survived by Virginia Kay Mayle, his beloved wife of 41 years. He was the older brother to sisters Ann Myers and Mary Smith, uncle to Melissa Myers and Stephen Smith.

Born in Delaware, Ohio, the son of Greek parents, Steve and Erasmia Polites. Peter was born on February 23, 1938. Peter lived in Columbus many years where he was active in the Franklin Park Area Association.

He retired in 2003 to Marietta where he began a long-term calling of leadership in public service for 15 years as an avid member on the Board of Directors of the Institute for Learning in Retirement. He served on the Boards of the National Society of Arts and Letters, Washington County Historical Society, Washington State Community College Foundation, Marietta Junior Reading Club, River Valley Symphony Orchestra and the Financial Committee of the First Unitarian Universalist Society.

Peter was many things — a naval officer, journalist, CPA, and an inveterate lifelong sailor, sailing regularly at the Leatherlips Yacht Club and served on the Board for many years. He was a lover of books, history, education and a supporter of music and the arts. He enjoyed cross country skiing with his wife, Virginia. They were enthusiastic world travelers and sailors.

Matheney Funeral Home, Chesterhill, arranged cremation. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Contributions in Peter’s name may be made to any of the organizations in which he was involved. He was dearly loved and will be sorely missed. Sail on, Peter.