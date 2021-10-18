DELAWARE — Betty Jean Corbin, 93, of Delaware passed away peacefully late Saturday evening, October 16, 2021 at the Kobacker House in Columbus. She was born March 27, 1928 in Delaware to the late Oliver and Hazel (Robinson) Bauman.

Betty was a member of the Eagles #376 and the AmVets Post #102 Ladies Auxiliary, both of Delaware. She enjoyed playing cards on Fridays with her friends, spending time with her family, flower gardening, bird watching and hot air balloons. She also was an accomplished seamstress. When younger, she enjoyed traveling overseas.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Timothy Wiese; granddaughter, Kristina (Rick) McDonald; great-grandchildren, Kassidy, Nora, Declan, and Ezekiel; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband Gene Corbin, her son Kenneth Eugene Wiese Jr. on March 6, 2021, and her brothers Col. Ray Bauman retired and James “Big Jim” Bauman.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 22, 2021 from noon–1 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware, where services celebrating Betty’s life will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve the family. To share a fond memory of Betty or to offer a condolence to her family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.