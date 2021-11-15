DELAWARE — Wanda Gay Lindsey, 87, of Delaware passed away Tuesday November 9, 2021 at the Arbors of Delaware. She was born November 8, 1934 in Marfrance, West Virginia to Beulah and Dewey Lackey.

Wanda loved singing and dancing along side her harmonica-playing husband Ivan. They created two different bands ( The Hawks Nest and Blue Country Rose) spanning 28 years. The band would travel to local nursing homes to perform for the elderly. Prior to falling ill, Wanda and her husband stayed active in the community whether it be going out to local restaurants, singing and playing harmonica together for many people in the community. Wanda treasured her family.

Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Ivan Lindsey; sons, Mike (Tammy) Lindsey and Mark (Lisa) Lindsey; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Norma Jean, JoAnn and Yvonne; brother-in-law, Jack Lindsey, sister-in-law, Jean Lindsey and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents; sisters Annabelle, Mable and Gloria June; brothers James, Billie Ray and Tommy.

Friends may call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville with a service to follow at 1 p.m., Pastor Paul Etterling, officiating. Interment at Reber Hill Cemetery, Ashville, Ohio. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.