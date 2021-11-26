DELAWARE — Karen Glatzert Rainey, age 83, of Delaware, Ohio, died November 4 at her home. She was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Alphild Larson Glatzert and Dr. Paul Luther Glatzert, Chief of Curriculum Field Services for the PA Department of Education.

Karen was a graduate of Wesleyville (PA) High School and Thiel College where she was a third-generation legacy, following in the footsteps of her parents and maternal grandfather. She went on to earn an MPA from the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Pittsburgh. Karen worked for the Bureau of Municipal Affairs and Department of Internal Affairs for the City of Harrisburg, PA, then worked as a city planner for the City of Alexandria, VA. Her career continued in Columbus, OH, where she worked for the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission and the State of Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation.

In retirement Karen became a volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocate, supporting children and youth in the court system as a result of abuse or neglect. Karen was a 54-year member of the League of Women Voters, serving as Legislative Director for the LWV of Ohio for several years. She served as president and membership chair of the Delaware, Ohio, chapter of the League, and was the legislative liaison to the Ohio General Assembly at the time of her death. She also served as liaison to the Great Decisions series, a program of the Foreign Policy Association.

Karen is remembered as an articulate advocate for fair housing policy and other equity issues, and her dedication to cultivating the next generation of advocates. Karen was also active in the American Association of University Women, serving as an officer in her local chapter. She was a member of the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Delaware, OH, and a former member of All Saints Lutheran Church in Worthington, OH.

Karen was a seasoned traveler, who loved visiting family and friends across the U.S., Canada, and Sweden, always bringing her crossword puzzles. She enjoyed spending time outdoors in all seasons, and was especially fond of the seashore, from Maine to Florida. She was a devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, and aunt, remembering every birthday and anniversary. Karen delighted in celebrating these and other special occasions with her loved ones.

Karen is dearly missed by Glen Goodhead, her beloved husband of 24 years; three children from her first marriage, Kristin Lewis of Philadelphia, PA, Kevin Rainey (Sarah) of Boston, MA, and Kenneth P.W. Rainey (Kristin) of Chicago, IL; two children from Glen’s first marriage, Julie Motz and Michael (Casey) Goodhead, both of Mexico; brother-in-law David Goodhead and sister-in-law, Dale McCutcheon, both of Ontario, Canada; former son-in-law Robert Lewis, four grandchildren, Cole, Kathryn, Paul, and Sophia; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, the League of Women Voters of Ohio, or St. Mark’s Lutheran Church (Delaware, OH).

A Celebration of Life Service for Karen will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday February 19, 2022 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church 28 East Williams Street Delaware, Ohio where the Pre-Service will begin at 10 a.m.