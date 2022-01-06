DELAWARE — Howard “Kenny” Rife, age 95 of Delaware, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at OSU Medical Center.

He was born on April 23, 1926, in Bucyrus to the late Harlen and Cordelia Rife. A proud US Army veteran, he served during the Korean War. After his service to Country, he married his beloved wife of 65 years in 1954 Loretta (Adkins). Sadly, she passed away in 2019.

Kenny worked as a rail car inspector with Conrail/New York Central Railway for 41 years before retiring. He enjoyed collecting old planes, Fenton glassware, attending auctions and fishing with his family. He was also an avid fan of the OSU football and basketball teams. Kenny treasured time spent with his family.

He is survived by a son, David E. Rife of Delaware; daughter, Lisa Jewell of Delaware; three grandchildren, Jessica Hauersperger of Ashley, Joshua Hauersperger of Dublin and Alexis Jewell of Delaware; and three great-grandchildren, Skylar Bickley, Chase Miley, and Isaac Miley, as well as a niece and nephew.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded by a son, Larry Rife, and brother, John Rife.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 10th in Union Cemetery, 3349 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, with the Rev. Marvin Hintz, officiating. The Robinson Funeral Home, Delaware, is in charge of the arrangements.

