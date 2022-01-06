SUNBURY — Zelma Marie Shull, 88 of Sunbury, passed January 6, 2022 at the Ohio Living Sarah Moore Home.

She was born at Dry Creek, West Virginia on November 25,1933, to Cittie and Dewey Shorter. On April 11,1952 she married Vernon Shull Sr., and they were married until his death in 2006.

She graduated from Marsh Fork High School. Zelma loved cats, she was artistic and has left us with many paintings; she loved to read.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Shorter and granddaughter Ashley.

Her survivors include, son Vernon (Mary) Shull, daughter Victoria (Mark) Haley; grandchildren Michelle, Ronnie, Cheri, Lindsey, and Jillian. She also has numerous great-grandchildren.

Friends may join the family for calling hours at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022 at the Snyder-Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015 (Formerly 1510 West William Street), where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Sunbury Memorial Park in Sunbury, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed towards SourcePoint of Delaware County. They had provided transportation, meals, and other services so she could stay in her home.

