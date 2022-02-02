Timothy (Tim) G. Saksa passed away at home on Saturday, January 29 after a courageous battle against cancer. Tim was born on November 11, 1947 to John and Anna (Mazeik) Saksa in Akron, Ohio.

He graduated from St. Vincent High School in 1965 and went on to earn a marketing degree from Akron University in 1969. After graduating from Akron University, he began his career as a systems analyst with Firestone in Akron, Ohio. He also worked for Westinghouse in Mansfield, Ohio and eventually moved to Delaware County to continue his career with EDS, Bank One and finally retiring from JPMorgan Chase in 2010.

Tim was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Sunbury, Ohio. His faith was an integral part of his life from a young age. He shared that faith with his children as they grew. He enjoyed spending time with his children in many ways, whether taking them to church, coaching their sports teams, camping, or just being a “big kid.”

Tim married his wife Beverly on November 10, 2001, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. They shared a passion for dogs, gardening and bird watching. Together, in 2010, they started Saksa Daylily Farm in Centerburg, Ohio. He loved growing plants and was especially proud of digging and shipping thousands of daylilies to beautify gardens across the United States. Vegetable gardening was a favorite hobby along with trying new varieties of plants, especially tomatoes. Tim was a member of the Harlem Township Garden Club and was their technology adviser. He created outstanding program books for the organization. His garden club projects were always hands on. These projects were enjoyed by all, because there was always a craft to take home, such as butterfly houses, bluebird houses and succulent gardens.

In their downtime, Tim and Bev enjoyed camping throughout Ohio and Michigan. He loved sitting by the campfire in the evenings watching the birds and the fire. He could often be found cooking meals over the fire.

Tim was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He cherished his family and was always a source of strength. He is survived by his beloved wife Beverly. Also left to cherish his memory are his sons Timothy D. Saksa (Wynter) Andrew J. and his daughter Annie. He is also survived by his granddaughters Mia and Claire Saksa, as well as his brothers John and Mark (Claudia) Saksa. His rough collie “Rocco” was his constant companion and will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his father in 1960, his mother in 2016 and his sister Patricia in 1974.

Friends may call Friday, February 4th from 5 to 8 p.m. at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. S.R. 61 Sunbury, Ohio 43074. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Sunbury Ohio on Saturday, February 5th at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Sunbury Memorial Gardens. Following the burial, lunch will be provided at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, The Kidney Foundation and Hospice of North Central Ohio.