WILMA ROLFE

DELAWARE — Wilma Jean Rolfe, 84, of Delaware passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in Westerville surrounded by her loving family.

She was born August 20, 1937, in Marysville, Ohio to the late Berlin Woodrow Young and Hazel (Fryman) Young, graduated from Radnor High School and then attended the Columbus Business School.

Wilma worked as a tax accountant for Greif, Inc. in Delaware, retiring after almost 30 years of service. She was a devoted and faithful member of the Richwood Church of Christ and a former member of the Delaware Lions Club. She was an avid fan of Ohio State Basketball and enjoyed going on trips, cooking, baking and tending to her flower gardens.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons Mark Linn of Radnor and Fred Linn of Delaware; daughter Lori (Joe) Silvestri of Westerville; grandchildren Paul Young, Michaela Linn, Madison Linn, Anthony Silvestri, and Adriana Silvestri; great-grandchildren Olivia Young, Jamison Young, Jocelyn Forman, and Adeline Grace Marie Linn; brother, Russell Young of Radnor.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Irvin Rolfe, son Daniel Linn and granddaughter Megan Leigh Linn.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware. Funeral services celebrating Wilma’s life will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Richwood Church of Christ, 29063 Sivey Road, Richwood, OH 43344 with Pastor Craig Bradds and Elder Jeff Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Thompson Township (Shoup) Cemetery.

Contributions in Wilma’s memory may be made to the Richwood Church of Christ or Humane Society of Delaware County, 4920 OH-37, Delaware, OH 43015.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve the family.

To share a fond memory of Wilma or to offer a condolence to her family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.