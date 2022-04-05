OSTRANDER — Dewey “Mack” McArthur Burns, 79, of Ostrander, passed away, peacefully, at home on April 4, 2022. He was born in Ostrander on December 2, 1942, to the late Dewey and Lucile (Strawser) Burns.

He married Margaret Darst on April 11, 1964, and she survives. Other survivors include one daughter, Rebecca (Bill) Chaffin; two sons, David (Sofey) Burns and Jason (Jackie) Burns; seven grandchildren, Brandon, Shannon (Dave), Jeremy (Charlotte), Brock, Heath, Shelby, and Tristan; two great-grandchildren, Lilly and Bryce; three brothers, Robert (Pat) Burns, Kenny (Jean) Burns, and Melvin (Pam) Burns; five sisters, Frances Clark, Penny Landes, Maryellen (Jim) Gardner, Maggie Pipes, and Joyce Kirkland; and many nieces, nephews, family members and friends. He was preceded in death by four sisters, Janet Burns, Patricia Burns, Doris Kichi, Stella (Doug) Smart; and a niece, Brenda Smart Ayers.

Mack was known throughout Ostrander and the surrounding townships. He was a dedicated truck driver from 1963 until he was forced to retire, due to health reasons, in 1981. When he wasn’t trucking, and before he fell ill, Mack enjoyed working in his gardens, fishing, playing baseball with his kids and nephews, and playing cards. He was known as a jokester. He tried to brighten even a stranger’s day with a laugh. Mack was always there to help someone in need, family or stranger. He loved driving and truly was devastated when he was no longer able to do so. He escaped the day’s stress through westerns and country music.

The Burns family would like to thank the OhioHealth Hospice group for their dedicated care of Mack.

A service to honor his life will be held at 1pm, Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware. Visitation will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial to follow in Newhouse Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice, 180 East Broad Street, Columbus, 43215. The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve the Burns family. To leave a condolence, or to share a memory, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.