Robert “Bob” Lincoln Vogt, age 89, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Walnut Crossing Assisted Living.

A devout Christian man, he was reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife of 52 years, Mary. He retired in 1998 from Louden Brothers Tool Company in North Lewisburg where he worked as a mold-maker and designer and served as a foreman. A 1951 graduate of Delaware Willis High School, he was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church since 1960 where he served on church council, call committee, education committee and Trinity Lutheran school board and where he and his wife distributed communion to shut-ins. Bob and Mary also delivered mobile meals for Memorial Hospital and accrued over 2000 volunteer hours. They were members of Village Squares square dance troupe for many years.

Bob was a big fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns and Indians. His hobbies also included gardening and woodworking. He will be mostly remembered as a deeply devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother.

He was born February 12, 1933, in Delaware to the late John H. and Ida Hanna Vogt. He was also predeceased in 2012 by his wife, Mary E. Vogt, whom he married October 23, 1959, at Trinity Lutheran Church; an infant sister, Betty; his sister, Bertha Shannon; and his brother, John H. “Jack” Vogt. He is survived by his children, Sharon (Tim) Duvick of Flower Mound, Texas, Elizabeth “Liz” Hollingshead of Urbana and Robert (Jenny) Vogt of Springfield; his grandchildren, Megan, Zac, Jared, Lyndan, Jessica, Clay, Rachael, Lauryn and Ben; his great-grandsons, Sawyer and Rhett; his sister, Shirley Orahood; his in-laws, Carl and Suzanne Miller and Ruth and Tom Iles; and many nieces, nephews and friends, including Bill Jenkins.

The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at Underwood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Rev. Beth Clothier will officiate, and burial will be beside his wife at Fairview Cemetery in Ostrander. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Wounded Warriors. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.