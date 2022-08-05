Ann Lee, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday August 3, 2022. She was born January 14, 1942, to the late Earl and Carolyn Grandstaff in Galion, Ohio.

She leaves two daughters: Sandee Lee and Kris (Gordon) Ducey. Four grandchildren, Zack (Nina) Nowland, Rachel Ducey, Jacie (Ide) Okojie and Megan Ducey. Four siblings; Robert Grandstaff, Kay Conklin, Jerry Grandstaff and Jean Masters. She was preceded in death by two sisters: Virginia Offerle and Marilyn Johnson.

Ann retired from Ohio Wesleyan University and was a lifelong resident of the Delaware community. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially her four grandchildren. Some of her favorite times included playing cards with her sisters and going out to lunch with her friends. Her daughters appreciate all of the love and support she received over the years.

Visiting hours will be from 2-3:30 p.m. at Robinson Funeral home in Delaware, Ohio on Sunday September 4th, with a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. Please join her family for a celebration of life at the Old Bag of Nails, Wesleyan Room, at 4 p.m.

There will be a private burial at Ashley Union Cemetery in Ashley, Ohio, attended by family.

The Robinson Funeral Home, Delaware, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

