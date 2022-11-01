MARYSVILLE — Ronald Gerald Augenstein, age 88, of Marysville, died peacefully Saturday, October 29, 2022, at home with his family at his side.

A 26-year associate, he retired from O. M. Scott and Sons in 1993 as a lab technician in quality control. He was a member of the Scotts 20-Year Club. While working full-time, he also helped on the family farm in Ostrander. A graduate of Scioto Valley High School, he also worked at the stone quarry. Ron attended Otterbein College.

A veteran of the United States Army, he served in Germany in the security agency as a teletype operator. An athlete, he was the first member of Millcreek Golf Course and also golfed at Blues Creek. He enjoyed bowling and played basketball during his younger years. During his retirement years, from 1996 to 2016, he and his wife “snow-birded” to Florida where Ron played softball. While playing in his early 80’s, his greatest joy was participating on a national tournament winning team. He was a big fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. A “master gardener,” Ron was always tending to his garden and his yardwork.

He attended New Dover United Methodist Church and will be especially remembered as a devoted family man with many loving and dedicated friends.

He was born October 14, 1934, in Delaware County to the late Arthur Gerald and Virginia Hardin Augenstein. He was also preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Connie Augenstein; two sons-in-law, Pete Browning, Jr. and “Butch” Belville; and a daughter-in-law, Aleah Augenstein.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy L. Gregory Augenstein, whom he married November 3, 1957 in Watkins, Ohio; his children, Jeffrey (Cheri) Augenstein of South Carolina, Kathy Augenstein Browning of Marysville, Cheryl (Tom) Hill of Marysville and Terri Augenstein Belville (Bill Grilliot) of Marysville; his grandchildren, Laura (Jed) Kiss, Jessica Browning, Pete Browning, Christina Hill, Tiffanie Hill, Eric (JaNett) Hill, Adam (Carrie) Taylor, Ashley (Matt) Stombaugh, Rachel Belville Neal, Sara (Travis) Cressonie and Michael Weaver; his great-grandchildren, Katan, Pete, Brennon, Pyper, Elliott, Wesley, Leah, Sophia, Lincoln, Charlotte, Samantha, Madison, Savannah, Cameron, Travis, Jr., Lilly and Lucy; a great-great granddaughter, Everly; his sister, Jeannie (Doug) Plant of Texas; nephews, Trent and Shad Augenstein and B.J. (Bethany) Standridge; a niece, Elizabeth (Jason) Casey; and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Underwood Funeral Home, 703 E. Fifth St., Marysville, OH, 43040, where the family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Mt. Herman Cemetery in Dover Township. Rev. Steve Brown will officiate. Full military honors will be conducted by the Union County Military Funeral Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to “Save A Warrior.” Envelopes will be available through the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.