Visitors Bureau Kicks-Off Tourism Season with New Brand

A re-branding of the Delaware County Convention & Visitors Bureau debuts with the start of the 2018 tourism season. The CVB will now be conducting business as Destination Delaware County Ohio as indicated by their new brand logo.

“We are excited about the new name and brand,” said Deb Shatzer, Executive Director. “When the CVB Board of Trustees was presented with the opportunity to re-brand the organization, they opted to adopt a logo that complemented the new logo developed for Delaware County.”

The 2018 Visitors Guide sports the new Destination Delaware County Ohio campaign and brand.

Destination Delaware County Ohio is launching a dynamic and exciting new tourism marketing campaign for 2018. New print ads are already promoting Destination Delaware County.

“A new geo-targeted digital marketing campaign runs May through August in our overnight driving markets, including Indianapolis, Detroit, Lansing, Chicago, and Pittsburgh,” Shatzer said. “And, watch for a revised Facebook page, complete with upcoming news feeds and a new digital ad campaign targeted for specific Facebook audiences,” Shatzer continued.

Working with an innovative Central Ohio agency, Destination Delaware County Ohio developed new advertisements which juxtapose attractions in an interesting and almost quirky way. For instance, Surf and Turf is water and golf. The ads also indicate there is so much to explore in Delaware County, but you don’t have to choose between attractions. They encourage visitors to stay over and do them both. Or, stay longer and do them all!

According to the “Visitors Matter” brochure the organization developed for use with economic development, the latest study indicates visitor spending in Delaware County generated an economic impact of $1.3 billion dollars, putting Delaware County in the top quintile for tourism in Ohio. The study was conducted for TourismOhio by Longwoods International and Oxford Economics.

“The economic impact generated by visitor spending plays an important role in economic development for the County,” Shatzer said.

Destination Delaware County is proud to promote the many things there are to explore and experience when visitors come to Delaware County. The organization is in the 22nd year for promoting tourism in Delaware County.

“With all the great things to see and do here, we never lose our enthusiasm or run out of fresh ideas to promote our destination,” Shatzer said.

Tourism Ohio Day will be held on the Statehouse Lawn Wednesday, May 9, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. during National Tourism Week.

“We are looking forward to introducing our new brand and promoting Delaware County tourism along with 80 of our Ohio tourism partners. Our exhibit table will have a new hunter green logo-ed cover, and we are hoping for a sunny day so our banner stands can also be displayed,” Shatzer said. Destination Delaware County will have a prize wheel and give away small items and a chance to win a larger tourism package. The wheel was a big hit at Tourism Ohio Day last year.

