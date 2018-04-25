Delaware lands pork event

Pork lovers in Delaware won’t want to miss the Ohio Pork Council’s first-annual Pork-a-Palooza, which will be held at the Delaware County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 19. Sponsored by the Indiana Kitchen Premium Pork Products and the National Pork Board, the event will feature live music, local food vendors, and family-friendly activities.

“The Ohio Pork Council Board of Directors envisioned the Pork-a-Palooza as a fun, interactive way to promote the versatility of pork and how it’s raised to consumers of all ages,” said Emily Bir, director of communications for the Ohio Pork Council. “Since the board’s initial discussion, a small sub-group of dedicated pork industry volunteers has executed the planning and logistics of the event. Featured pork items on the Pork-a-Palooza food vendors menus will showcase the versatility of the ‘whole hog,’ and an educational display will shed light on how pork is raised in Ohio.”

Along with food and beer, patrons can also expect giveaways, games, and inflatable courses for the kids. Local charities, schools, and residents have also been invited to participate in the dunk tank for their respective causes. Two dollars will buy four throws. Most importantly, all of the proceeds will be donated to the designated charity.

Although this will mark the first time the Ohio Pork Council has held an event such as this, Bir said she hopes this first year will lead to many more, especially right here in Delaware.

“While there are countless options to host an event like Pork-a-Palooza in Ohio, we were particularly excited about the opportunity to host the event in Delaware due to its family-friendly environment and great sense of community,” Bir said. “The Delaware County Fairgrounds was also a perfect fit for our event and has been a joy to work with throughout the planning process.”

Food trucks from The Pit BBQ Grille, Schmidt’s, and Sweet Tooth Scooped Ice Cream, among others, will be on hand. Big Daddy Blue, a variety band that plays anything from jazz to rock, will add to the fun atmosphere.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at pork-a-palooza.com. Children 12 and under get in free. The event will run from 1 to 7 p.m.

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.

