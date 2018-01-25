Sunbury’s Ken Garee elected to Ohio Pork Council board

The Ohio Pork Council Board of Directors unanimously voted to install Sunbury resident Ken Garee as at-large director, effective Jan. 1, 2018. The Ohio Pork Council is comprised of over 2,500 pork farming advocates across the state with the unified mission to serve and benefit Ohio’s pork industry.

According to a press release issued by the Ohio Pork Council, with over 17 years of experience, Garee brings a wealth of knowledge to the board of directors. Over the last several years, he has supervised farms of varying sizes through his role as production supervisor with Kalmbach Swine Management, where he remains today. Prior, Garee managed a smaller farm where he bred and raised piglets.

“I am honored to have been elected to the board of directors during this time of growth and expansion in the industry,” said Garee. “Alongside the board of directors, I look forward to advancing the Ohio Pork Council’s programs, addressing key issues that face the industry and creating more awareness of the agriculture industry among consumers.”

The Ohio pork industry ranks seventh in the nation for pork production and has an estimated economic impact of $576 million. What’s more, the pork farming industry has created over 11,000 jobs for Ohioans.

“As the industry continues to grow and produce record amounts of product, it is critical to have excellent leadership in place to help navigate the waters,” said Rich Deaton, president of the Ohio Pork Council. “We are confident Ken’s experiences and knowledge will be an asset during key decision-making times.”

The Ohio Pork Council Board of Directors is comprised representatives serving his, or her, home region of the state. Several times per year the group meets to set the direction of OPC programs and funding.

About the Ohio Pork Council

The Ohio Pork Council was established in 1968, beginning with nearly 800 pig farmers dedicated to the task of promoting their own product. Currently, OPC has approximately 2,500 members. Its mission is to serve and benefit all Ohio pork producers. For information, visit www.OhioPork.org or call 614-882-5887.

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.