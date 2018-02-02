SourcePoint to host 9/11 speaker on Feb. 14

SourcePoint is pleased to host guest speaker Shirley Brooks-Jones on Wednesday, Feb. 14, from 11 a.m. to noon, at 800 Cheshire Road, Delaware. The presentation is open to all Delaware County residents.

On Sept. 11, 2001, Brooks-Jones was a passenger on Delta Flight 15 from Frankfurt to Atlanta, one of dozens of flights rerouted to Gander, Newfoundland due to the terrorist attacks. Brooks-Jones is one of nearly 8,000 passengers, known as the “plane people,” stranded in a town of 10,000 residents for days.

On Feb. 14, Brooks-Jones will share her story about the generosity of the people of Newfoundland and the relationships that endured as a result of that experience.

