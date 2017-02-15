Hospitals partner for care in Lewis Center

Beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and OhioHealth began offering separate 24/7 full-service emergency departments under one roof in Lewis Center.

Also, a wide range of outpatient services are also available at the facility located at 7853 Pacer Drive, just north of Orange Road, a news release states.

The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Emergency Department features:

• Pediatric Emergency Department for children and teens, staffed by board-certified/eligible pediatric emergency medicine sub-specialists

• Expertise in pediatric advanced life support and resuscitation, as well as evaluation and treatment for acute injury and medical conditions

• Radiology (X-ray and ultrasound)

It’s important for parents to understand when to seek appropriate health care for their child. For guidelines on when best to use urgent care or emergency services, visit www.NationwideChildrens.org/ED-Urgent-Care.

“We are proud to partner with OhioHealth to deliver the highest quality healthcare in a convenient location in Lewis Center to better meet the needs of children and adults in this growing region,” said Patty McClimon, Nationwide Children’s senior vice president of Strategic and Facilities Planning.

“This will be our first offsite, free standing pediatric emergency department and it will serve as the foundation for our 20th Close To Home Center which opened at this location late last year.”

The OhioHealth Emergency Care Center features:

• A full array of services and procedures offered by traditional hospital emergency departments

• Eight private patient rooms, a resuscitation room and a triage room

• Advanced imaging capabilities, including CT, MRI, ultrasound and X-ray

• Outpatient MRI (with physician referral)

“This collaboration with Nationwide Children’s Hospital is a new concept to central Ohio that places emergency care for the entire family in the same building,” said Steve Markovich, MD, OhioHealth senior VP, central Ohio operations.

“On the OhioHealth side, adult patients will be able to receive expert care from the same emergency medicine physicians who see patients at other OhioHealth emergency departments, close to where they live and work. Even without being physically attached to a hospital, our Emergency Care Center is equipped to handle most any medical emergency.”

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Close to Home Center

The building’s second floor houses a Nationwide Children’s Hospital Close To Home Center, which opened in late October 2016. It includes:

• Cardiology clinic (opened Jan. 31)

• Developmental occupational therapy

• Developmental physical therapy

• Speech pathology

• Retail Store – Medical Equipment and Supplies

• Laboratory services (accepts walk-ins with physician referral)

• EKG testing

• Radiology (X-ray and ultrasound)

“Our Close To Home Centers are always designed to complement services already provided by community physicians,” McClimon said.

“In developing these sites, we work closely with the community pediatricians and family practice physicians in order to understand their patients’ needs and determine the types of specialty clinics and services we need to provide. Our care model focuses on the importance of a ‘medical home’ for all children, and parents are always advised to first consult with their child’s physician.”

OhioHealth Lewis Center Health Center

The third floor of the facility is home to the OhioHealth Lewis Center Health Center, which also opened in late October 2016. Outpatient services include:

• Heart and vascular

• Imaging/MRI

• Laboratory services

• Obstetrics and gynecology

• Primary care

• Rehabilitation (including pelvic floor rehab)/physical therapy

The medical team uses secure electronic medical records that are accessible throughout all OhioHealth hospitals and facilities.

“Lewis Center and its surrounding communities have experienced steady growth in their populations over the last few years, and that growth is expected to continue,” Markovich said.

“With growth of this magnitude comes a need for high quality healthcare resources and we are thrilled to be working together with Nationwide Children’s Hospital to provide a variety of medical services that will meet the healthcare needs of these communities.”

The OhioHealth Lewis Center Health Center was designed around patient safety, comfort and convenience. This includes lots of windows and open space to help create a calm and comfortable environment, as well as free parking and free Wi-Fi.

New medical facility opens in Lewis Center. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2017/02/web1_IMG_3826.jpg New medical facility opens in Lewis Center.