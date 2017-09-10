Delaware Council to consider animal tethering measure

Delaware City Council will hear a first reading of the amendment to its companion animal neglect law at its next meeting on Monday evening.

The amendment would include restrictions for tethering animals such as dogs. The proposed measure is the result of a resident’s complaint to council about a dog being constantly tethered outside in her neighborhood.

Councilman Chris Jones, 1st-Ward, requested that the city’s legal department draft the anti-tethering legislation. Draft legislation was presented to council at its last meeting, where Jones said time restrictions should be included.

City Attorney Darren Shulman said the restriction would be difficult to enforce. But Jones said it would help deter owners from tethering their dogs all day. Jones said time restrictions should be included, but the intention is not to have law enforcement “sit outside and police these things.”

The draft ordinance includes restrictions on tethering pets outside. It adds a first-degree misdemeanor charge if the pet is physically harmed because of the violations.

Jones said he has received feedback from groups who support the amendment, but for different reasons. Some people are annoyed when tethered dogs bark all day, while others say children can’t walk down certain streets because tethered dogs approach them, Jones said.

Twenty-one states and Washington D.C. have restrictive tethering laws, according to the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals. There are 13 Ohio communities with similar laws and one community that prohibits tethering entirely.

In other business:

• Council will hear a second reading of its five-year Capital Improvement Plan. Council must adopt it by Oct. 15. The plan is out of balance from 2019 to 2022.

• Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle will read a proclamation recognizing National Preparedness Month. The Delaware Fire and Police departments will present the nation’s colors. Chaplain Dan Maurer of the police department will lead invocation and Fire Chief John Donahue will lead the pledge of allegiance. Students from Delaware Hayes High School will sing the national anthem.

The agenda can be found online at www.delawareohio.net.

Council will meet at 7 p.m. City Hall, 1. S. Sandusky St.

Staff Report