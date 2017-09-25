Delaware County Notebook

Meet Your Neighbor Night this Sunday

Central Community Baptist Church is hosting “Meet Your Neighbor Night” at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1. The event will be held at All Occasions Catering, 6989 Waldo-Delaware Road, Waldo. Choirs from area churches, quartets, and a dulcimer group will perform. Holy Communion will be offered. Light refreshments will be served.

Bale Kenyon Road closing for work

The Delaware County Engineer is closing a portion of Bale Kenyon Road between Lewis Center Road and Bluff Drive for the final northern phase of construction. The road will close on Friday, Sept. 29 and is scheduled to reopen on Friday, Nov. 17. For information, call 740-833-2400, or visit www.co.delaware.oh.us/engineer.

Powell Oktoberfest this weekend

Powell Oktoberfest is planned for Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30 at Village Green Park, 47 Hall Street. The festival is open from 6 to 11 p.m. on Sept. 29, and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 30. Friday night activities feature an Ohio craft beer, wine and cheese tasting event. German food, beer, wine, cornhole tournaments, and live music can be enjoyed on Saturday. Powell Oktoberfest is hosted by the Olentangy Rotary Club. For information, visit www.powelloktoberfest.com.

Moody Road closing for repairs

The Delaware County Engineer will be closing Moody Road between Olive Green Road and Peerless Road for a bridge project. The road will close Monday, Oct. 2 and re-open Friday, Nov. 10. For information, contact the engineer’s office at 740-833-2400, or visit www.co.delaware.oh.us/engineer.

Book sale at the library

The Friends of the Delaware County District Library Bargain Book Sale is scheduled for Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 at the Delaware Main Branch, 88 Winter St., Delaware. The sale will be held in the garage behind the library. Following is the schedule: Friday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 1, noon to 3 p.m. Bring a Friends of the Library bag and fill it with books for $8. Buy a Friends bag and fill it with books for $12. Credit cards will be accepted. All proceeds benefit the Delaware County Library.

Culvert work on 3 B’s & K Road

The Delaware County Engineer’s Office will be closing South 3 B’s & K Road between Sherman Road and Cheshire Road for a culvert replacement. The road will close on Monday, Oct. 2 and is scheduled to open on Friday, Oct. 13. For information, contact the engineer’s office at 740-833-2400, or visit www.co.delaware.oh.us/engineer.

Fall festival at Delaware State Park

The Delaware State Park Fall Festival and Campout is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30. Activities include movies, costume judging, site decoration contest, hay rides, and trick-or-treat. For information, visit parks.ohiodnr.gov/delaware or call 740-363-4561. The park is located at 5202 U.S. 23 North, Delaware.