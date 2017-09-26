Delaware County seeks input on 36/37 corridor development

Delaware County has hired Columbus planning firm NBBJ to conduct a study that will, according to a press release issued by the county, “guide smart growth along the U.S. 36/Ohio 37 corridor.”

County officials will seek input from area residents at two upcoming public meetings.

The first public meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Berkshire Township Hall, 1454 Rome Corners Road, Galena. The second will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5 at Berlin Township Hall, 3271 Cheshire Road, Delaware.

The area of study runs from the City of Delaware’s east side to the Village of Sunbury’s west side and includes major parcels of land to the north and south of the roadway. The study project’s main goal is to determine action steps that would encourage smart growth along the corridor.

According to the press release, “Smart growth is defined as growth that will enhance and diversify the economic base of the County, while still meeting market conditions.” Among the recommendations the study will generate are potential changes to zoning policies, definitions of land-use concepts (including 3D designs in certain areas), and proposals for roadway improvements and aesthetic enhancements that also meet existing Ohio Department of Transportation and county transportation plans.

The county, along with Berkshire, Berlin, and Brown townships, will seek resident and stakeholder engagement throughout this process.

For information about Delaware County Economic Development, visit www.delawarecountyecondev.com.